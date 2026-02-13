Influential Women Highlights Angela Radford: Business Development Leader and Community Engagement Advocate

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empire Marketing Strategies Leader Inspires Through Mentorship, Collaboration, and PhilanthropySpring, Texas — Angela Radford is a seasoned Business Development Manager at Empire Marketing Strategies, where she leads brand partnerships and drives strategic growth for Empire Marketing Center Stores. With over three decades of experience in sales and marketing, Angela has a proven track record of developing and executing initiatives that generate substantial business results. Her career has included leadership roles with The Kraft Heinz Company and Nestlé USA, where she successfully managed key accounts, launched new products, and created growth opportunities for both national and regional customers.Angela earned her Associate’s Degree in Marketing and Management from NHCC, where she was recognized on the Dean’s Honor List and became a member of Phi Theta Kappa. From the beginning of her career, she has demonstrated a commitment to excellence, teamwork, and integrity—qualities that have contributed to her sustained success and leadership in the industry.Angela attributes her career achievements to hard work, building strong partnerships, forming effective teams, and maintaining forward momentum. She believes that no career is built in isolation, and she is deeply grateful to those who trusted her along the way, allowing her to share her talents and accomplish her goals. Angela approaches her work with accountability and celebration, owning her mistakes and acknowledging her successes as essential steps in professional growth.The most impactful career advice Angela has received is to give her best effort and celebrate successes along the way. She notes that today’s industry is more open and equitable than ever before, making it essential to cultivate genuine relationships, honor commitments, and build meaningful connections while growing professionally.Angela is a passionate advocate for mentorship and encourages young women entering the industry to seek mentors who will challenge, support, and inspire them. She herself has benefited from extraordinary mentors, including Mark Koschwitz, a merchandiser at Kroger who pushed her to step beyond her comfort zone; Jerry Monk, a Sales Manager who motivated her to pursue new opportunities; and Tom Becker, VP of Merchandising at Grocers Supply, whose integrity, innovation, and genuine investment in his team left a lasting impact. These mentorship experiences were instrumental in shaping Angela’s career, and she emphasizes the importance of finding mentors who provide guidance, challenge, and encouragement.Collaboration, giving back, and making a meaningful impact are the core values that drive Angela in both her professional and personal life. She is particularly proud of her partnership with Kraft Heinz and Kroger in developing a charity event for Texas Children’s Hospital, which she and her team have grown over six years to support critical research and provide resources for children in need. Volunteering has long been central to her life, including her role as a volunteer coordinator for Children’s Protective Services and her efforts to raise funds for Susan G. Komen for the Cure, demonstrating her commitment to strengthening communities through service.Outside of her professional life, Angela’s faith and community form the cornerstone of her values. She is deeply involved in her church and women’s group, cherishes time with her 9-year-old granddaughter, and enjoys interior design and travel, particularly to her family’s home-away-from-home in Cabo. These experiences provide balance, inspiration, and a sense of purpose, reinforcing her commitment to contribute meaningfully wherever she is.Angela’s professional journey exemplifies the power of dedication, mentorship, and collaboration, while her personal life reflects a steadfast commitment to family, faith, and community. Her leadership, generosity, and unwavering dedication continue to inspire those around her, making a positive impact both inside and outside her industry.Learn More about Angela Radford:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Angela-radford Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

