Seesaw Launches Fully Localized Icelandic Platform, Rolling Out Across 12 Kópavogur Schools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seesaw , the leading whole-school learning platform for early years and primary education, has launched a fully localized Icelandic-language interface, expanding access to digital learning tools designed specifically for young learners in their native language.The rollout begins across 12 schools in Kópavogur, where students, teachers, and families are now using Seesaw in Icelandic for digital portfolios, formative assessment, and everyday school–home communication.The Icelandic interface directly supports Iceland’s Education Policy 2030 by strengthening language development, communication, and literacy, enabling students to demonstrate their knowledge through speech, video, images, and text, all in their native classroom language. Students can demonstrate their learning through speech, video, images, and text, while teachers benefit from tools that fit naturally into classroom instruction and assessment.Educators who are already using the Icelandic interface point to its immediate impact on classroom communication and family engagement.“I am very pleased that the learning platform Seesaw is back in use in Kópavogur.” says Bergþóra Þórhallsdóttir, Project Manager in Information Technology in Kópavogur. “Seesaw makes it easier for both students and teachers to document and share learning in a simple and clear way. Parents also gain better insight into school activities and can follow their children’s learning, which helps create a positive connection between school and home.”Seesaw is designed with privacy and security at its core. All data from Icelandic schools is securely stored within Europe, and the platform operates in full alignment with GDPR requirements. This ensures that schools, families, and education authorities can use Seesaw with confidence, knowing that student information is handled responsibly and transparently.According to Seesaw CEO Matt Given, localization is about more than translation.“Making Seesaw available in Icelandic reflects our commitment to supporting local education systems with tools that respect language, culture, and trust. When learning happens in the classroom’s own language, it becomes more inclusive, more engaging, and more meaningful for everyone involved.”By enabling students to capture and share their learning in Icelandic from the earliest years of schooling, Seesaw helps make learning visible, strengthens collaboration between school and home, and supports confident communication across the school community.With a fully localized Icelandic interface, Seesaw provides young learners, teachers, and families with a platform designed to reflect how learning actually occurs in Icelandic classrooms. From early literacy to daily communication, students can express their thinking in their own language, making learning more inclusive, more visible, and more connected from the very start.For more information about Seesaw in Icelandic or the Kopavogur implementation, visit the website or contact Kim Daye, kdaye@seesaw.me, to arrange a meeting.

