Influential Women Spotlights Ashley Klinck: Child Support Attorney Advocating with Expertise and Compassion

BROKEN ARROW, OK, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Legal Acumen, Passion for Justice, and Client-Centered Advocacy to Serve Families Across OklahomaAshley Klinck, JD, is a committed Child Support Attorney at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), recognized for her extensive legal expertise and unwavering dedication to families. With over a decade of experience spanning criminal, family, and child support law, Ashley has represented clients in numerous jury trials, consistently demonstrating meticulous preparation, courtroom skill, and a passion for justice. Her client-centered approach and commitment to advocacy define her work and the meaningful relationships she builds throughout her career.A Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre, Ashley earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Tulsa College of Law, where she served as President of Delta Theta Phi and competed on the Board of Advocates trial team. Prior to joining OKDHS, she held positions across private and public legal sectors, including Associate Attorney at Stange Law Firm, PC, Misty Fields, Attorney at Law, PLLC, and Assistant Public Defender in Tulsa County. In these roles, Ashley led multiple jury trials, trained new attorneys and interns, and provided comprehensive representation in misdemeanor, felony, and juvenile cases, earning recognition for her precision, professionalism, and courtroom excellence.Ashley attributes her success to a combination of meaningful opportunities, the guidance of her mother—who instilled in her independence—hard work, and a genuine commitment to client well-being. She reflects on career advice from a law school upperclassman: “You don’t need to reinvent the wheel,” a principle that guides her strategic focus, helping her prioritize effective approaches and maximize impact for her clients.For young women entering the legal field, Ashley emphasizes the importance of passion, commitment, and resilience. She notes that navigating complex or contested cases, especially as laws evolve, can be challenging but provides opportunities to refine legal strategies, deepen expertise, and deliver innovative solutions. Guided by values of kindness, compassion, intelligence, and a sense of humor, Ashley believes that thoughtful, empathetic interactions—combined with clear thinking and the ability to bring levity when appropriate—create stronger relationships and better outcomes for clients and colleagues alike.Outside the courtroom, Ashley enjoys theater, reading, and crochet, and shares her home with two cats and a dog. Engaged in January 2025, she is planning her wedding for April 2026, balancing her professional dedication with a vibrant personal life.Through her work at OKDHS, Ashley Klinck continues to advance family-centered legal advocacy in Oklahoma, serving as a model of integrity, expertise, and compassion in the legal community.Learn More about Ashley Klinck:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/ashley-klinck Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

