Breck Aesthetics Launches “Breck’s Blueprint” and Expands Nationwide Telemedicine Services

Launching a New Era of Education, Innovation, and Telehealth Expansion in Aesthetic Medicine

AFTON, OK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breck Aesthetics proudly announces the launch of Breck’s Blueprint , an in-depth educational initiative designed to guide providers and entrepreneurs through the business and clinical foundations of medical aesthetics. In addition, the company is hosting a national Peptide webinar and expanding its nationwide telemedicine services with new state availability in West Virginia, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, Washington, and South Carolina.Founded and led by Breck , a certified physician assistant with a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and more than 15 years of experience in the aesthetics and wellness industry, Breck Aesthetics combines clinical expertise with executive-level operational insight. Prior to launching her own ventures, Breck served as Vice President of Medical Operations at one of the largest medical spa organizations in the United States and Canada, overseeing operations across more than 180 locations.Today, she owns a thriving med spa in Northeast Oklahoma, Breck Aesthetics and Wellness, and leads a nationwide telemedicine team comprised of highly skilled physician assistants and nurse practitioners.Introducing Breck’s BlueprintBreck’s Blueprint Podcast offers a comprehensive look at the medical aesthetics industry, tailored for providers who want to strengthen their clinical knowledge while building sustainable, profitable businesses.The program explores:- Operational infrastructure and compliance considerations- Cost of goods and pricing strategies- Marketing systems that drive patient acquisition and retention- Staffing models and leadership development- Financial forecasting and scalabilityDesigned for both emerging and established aesthetic professionals, Breck’s Blueprint delivers actionable strategies rooted in real-world experience from scaling and managing multi-location operations.Upcoming Peptide WebinarIn addition to Breck’s Blueprint, Breck Aesthetics is hosting an educational peptide webinar covering key clinical and business considerations, including:- Indications and medications- Contraindications- Potential side effects- Supplement integration- Lifestyle considerations for optimal outcomes- Pricing strategies- Live Q and A sessionThe webinar is structured to provide evidence-informed education while addressing the practical questions providers encounter in daily practice.Nationwide ExpansionAs part of its continued growth, Breck Aesthetics has expanded telemedicine services into the following states:- West Virginia- Illinois- Michigan- Virginia- Washington- South CarolinaThis expansion strengthens the organization’s commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality aesthetic and wellness care through a compliant, provider-led telehealth model.About Breck AestheticsBreck Aesthetics is a physician assistant-led medical aesthetics and wellness organization dedicated to clinical excellence, operational integrity, and provider education. With a brick-and-mortar location in Northeast Oklahoma and a growing nationwide telemedicine presence, the company equips both patients and providers with the tools needed to achieve measurable, sustainable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.