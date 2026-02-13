North Point Executives CEO David Pisikian Returns to California, Drives Multi-Million Dollar Growth in First Nine Months

David Pisikian, CEO of North Point Executives, plans to expand his business in California by opening more locations and strengthening their national footprint.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Point Executives CEO David Pisikian Returns to California, Drives Multi-Million Dollar Growth in First Nine MonthsNorth Point Executives is marking a significant period of growth under the leadership of CEO David Pisikian, who recently returned to the West Coast to expand the company’s presence in California. In the nine months since launching operations, the company has generated $31 million in revenue for its clients and expanded into three new locations.After spending time in Florida building experience and leadership capacity, Pisikian has now returned to California to continue scaling North Point Executives and strengthen its national footprint.A Return to California and a New ChapterPisikian’s move back to the West Coast from Florida represents a full-circle moment. It reflects both personal and professional milestones. Raised in Los Angeles by immigrant parents from a developing country, he grew up with a strong appreciation for discipline, opportunity, and long-term commitment.His return to California is tied not only to business expansion but also to building lasting roots in the region.The company was launched nine months ago in its current market, and since then, North Point Executives has delivered strong production results. Generating $31 million for clients within that timeframe reflects both operational output and a focused growth plan implemented from the start.This transition back to California also signals a long-term commitment to expanding the company’s reach while remaining connected to the community where Pisikian’s journey began.Expansion in the First Year of OperationsSince launching the business less than a year ago, North Point Executives has expanded into three additional locations. This early expansion reflects Pisikian’s focus on scaling the company quickly while maintaining consistent leadership oversight.The company’s growth strategy has centered on developing internal leaders and preparing team members to take on greater responsibility as new markets open. This approach has allowed North Point Executives to expand steadily while keeping its structure aligned across locations.By building a strong foundation early, the company is positioning itself to continue growing without losing consistency in performance or culture.Nationwide Growth PlansLooking ahead, Pisikian has set clear expansion goals for the remainder of the year. North Point Executives plans to continue growing nationwide, with a target of opening 10 additional locations by the end of the year.This objective reflects a focus on rapid but structured development across new markets. Leadership is prioritizing both geographic expansion and the internal training needed to support each new location effectively.As the company grows, North Point Executives aims to create new opportunities for team advancement while continuing to deliver measurable results for its clients.Building ForwardPisikian’s leadership marks an early but active stage in the company’s continued development. With multi-million dollar client revenue generated within nine months and plans for continued nationwide expansion, North Point Executives is entering its next phase with strong momentum.The progress achieved so far has established a foundation for further growth throughout the year. As new locations open and leadership capacity expands, the company remains focused on long-term opportunity and sustained performance.North Point Executives views this period as the beginning of a broader national chapter, with California serving as a key base for what comes next.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.