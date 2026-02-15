High Class Granite Launches New Precision-Cutting Standards for 2026 to Improve Fit, Finish, and Installation Accuracy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Class Granite, an installer of natural stone countertops in and around Orlando, announced today the start of advanced precision-cutting standards for 2026. The new standards enhance measurement accuracy and installation quality across all granite, marble, and quartzite projects.The updated standards were developed in response to growing homeowner demand for quality and reflect High Class Granite and Countertops ’ ongoing commitment to craftsmanship. With February marking the beginning of spring renovation planning season, the company aims to help homeowners achieve the results they expect from premium stone countertops.Under the new standards, High Class Granite has refined its templating process to capture measurements with digital precision. The improved approach reduces gaps, makes for tighter seams, and creates a polished final appearance. These updates benefit homeowners by delivering countertops that fit correctly the first time, reducing installation delays."Precision matters in every step of fabrication," said Dreyker Febres of High Class Granite and Countertops. "When measurements are precise, homeowners get countertops that look beautiful and perform reliably for decades. Our new standards raise the bar."The new protocols address installation challenges that can compromise appearance and function. Poorly fitted countertops can develop stress points that lead to cracks. Visible seams can detract from the appearance of the stone. Uneven surfaces may cause water pooling or make cleanup difficult.Homeowners planning work on kitchens or bathrooms this spring will benefit from the improved process. The new standards apply to all stone types.High Class Granite encourages Orlando-area residents to schedule consultations early to secure their preferred installation date. The company also continues to offer personalized design consultations, and the showroom features a wide selection of natural stone, allowing customers to view materials before making decisions. High Class Granite and Cabinets serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Orlando metropolitan area.To schedule a consultation, contact High Class Granite and Cabinets:Phone: 407-545-1484Email: dreyker@highclassgranite.comOr visit the showroom:9331 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, USAWebsite: www.highclassgranite.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.