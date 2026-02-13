Influential Women Showcases Christina Jordan: Nonprofit Co-Founder and Advocate Championing Access and Empowerment

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Pathways of Opportunity Through Advocacy, Entrepreneurship, and Inclusive LeadershipChristina Jordan is a dedicated community advocate, nonprofit co-founder, and emerging business leader committed to creating meaningful pathways of opportunity for individuals of all abilities. With an academic foundation in psychology, biochemistry studies, and disability advocacy, Christina has built a career rooted in service, empowerment, and inclusive growth. Her work reflects a deep commitment to supporting underserved communities while bridging nonprofit leadership with strategic business insight.After spending seven years working within a disability network, Christina and her mother co-founded Safeway Community Services and Outreach Program, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the disabled community through autism awareness initiatives, caregiver resources, education, and the SafeTrack mentorship program. Under Christina’s leadership, the organization has expanded into new markets, secured grant funding, and helped multiple students successfully complete educational and mentorship programs. Her approach combines compassion with structure, ensuring families receive both emotional support and practical tools to thrive.Christina’s professional journey reflects versatility guided by purpose. In addition to her nonprofit leadership, she has developed experience across wealth management, property management, and corporate sales. She currently serves as a Polyethylene Sales Representative at Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, where she applies analytical thinking, relationship-building, and strategic problem-solving. Christina is completing her Executive MBA at Texas Southern University and plans to further her education through Harvard’s Business Entrepreneurship Program, reinforcing her long-term vision of scaling mission-driven initiatives through sound business strategy. She is also a licensed leasing professional, a certified life insurance agent, and an advocate for women in business, with aspirations to join the National Association of Women in Business.Beyond her professional and academic pursuits, Christina is a passionate athlete with a growing presence in competitive pickleball. She credits the sport with strengthening her focus, discipline, and commitment to self-care—qualities that carry into every aspect of her work. Her dedication to service also extends through involvement with organizations such as Disability Network Wayne County, Autism Speaks, Easter Seals, and AVA, which supports women affected by AIDS and domestic violence.Christina attributes her success to the powerful support system that has shaped her journey, particularly the mentorship of Venus Williams, Carla Butler, and Renee. Their guidance has influenced her growth both personally and professionally—from achieving a milestone victory in a Challenger tournament in professional pickleball to continuing her commitment to service as a mentor to three interns through the SafeTrack program. These relationships reinforced her belief that progress is fueled by mentorship, perseverance, and the courage to step into opportunity. The best career advice she has ever received—the only person stopping you is you—remains a driving force behind her forward momentum.Looking ahead, Christina encourages young women entering the nonprofit space to follow their hearts, stay committed to the work they are passionate about, and trust themselves to create their own success. She believes the greatest challenge—and greatest opportunity—in the field is maintaining faith in the process, even when results are not immediately visible. Staying in a positive flow state, she emphasizes, allows individuals to remain aligned with the opportunities meant for them. While adversity is inevitable, Christina views adaptability as the defining skill that enables growth—the ability to pivot, evolve, and continue moving forward.Grounded in values of inclusivity, connection, and balance, Christina draws inspiration from pickleball’s welcoming nature and sustains herself through hiking, writing poetry, and spending quality time with family. These practices keep her centered and connected to what matters most.Through her leadership, education, and advocacy, Christina Jordan continues to uplift communities, expand access to resources for families, and champion the belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive.Learn More about Christina Jordan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/christina-jordan or through her profile on Safeway Community Services and Outreach Program, https://safewayprogram.org/about-us Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

