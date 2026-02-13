Entrotech and Novara Materials Partner to Accelerate U.S. Thin-Film Heater Manufacturing Leadership

Thermal Film Manufacturing in the USA

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrotech Inc. , a leader in advanced materials and roll-to-roll film manufacturing, announced a strategic partnership with Novara Materials, Inc. , an innovator in nanotechnology-based heating solutions. The collaboration advances U.S. manufacturing strength and secures a more resilient domestic supply chain for next-generation heating technologies.Through this partnership, Novara will leverage Entrotech’s state-of-the-art roll-to-roll production systems, proven process engineering expertise, and deep experience in scaling advanced material solutions from prototype to mass production. Together, the companies will enable the rapid commercialization of Novara’s breakthrough thin-film heating technology, delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for critical applications across automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets.“By combining Entrotech’s production expertise with Novara’s novel technology platform,” said Jim McGuire, CEO of Entrotech, Inc., “we are setting the foundation for a new generation of American-made thermal management products that deliver precision, performance, and sustainability.”“This partnership accelerates Novara’s mission to deliver next-generation thermal management solutions,” said Andy Dickson, CEO of Novara Materials, Inc. “By combining our breakthrough technology with Entrotech’s manufacturing expertise, we’re driving innovation at scale, bringing unmatched performance and sustainability to customers across sectors.”Novara’s thin-film heater technology has wide-ranging applications across automotive interiors, EV battery systems, aerospace, architectural surfaces, and energy systems. The partnership marks a significant step toward reshoring high-tech manufacturing and expanding U.S. leadership in advanced materials and energy-efficient technologies.About Entrotech, Inc.Entrotech is an advanced material solutions company specializing in film-based technologies and roll-to-roll manufacturing with over $1.5B in revenue since founding. With a legacy of innovation spanning multiple industries from aerospace to automotive, Entrotech is known for transforming breakthrough ideas into scalable, high-performance products.About Novara Materials, Inc.Novara Materials, Inc. is a pioneer in nanotechnology-driven heating elements and thermal management solutions, backed in part by Battelle, a leader in science and technology innovation. Novara’s proprietary thin-film technologies deliver efficient, lightweight, and flexible heating across a range of applications.ContactFor more information, contact Jim McGuire at mcguire@entrotech.com or Andy Dickson at +1 (614) 289-1886 or at andy@novaramaterials.com.

