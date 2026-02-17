Latin Metal Band, 'Manos De Muerto' Signs With Indiegroove Records, Announces New Protest-Anthem Release

Manos de Muerto Latin Metal's New Voice American Fascist Artwork

MDM's new single, American Fascist, an unapologetic protest against unrestrained government power and the violence happening in American Cities in 2026.

MDM brings truth, intensity and conviction in their music. The band speaks from experiences and their music hits with purpose. We’re are excited to work with MDM and to be part of their story!” — Rob Gilmore, Pres. IndieGroove Records

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indiegroove Records announces the signing of Latin metal group MANOS DE MUERTO (“MDM”), marking a major new chapter for the band and the label. Indiegroove Records will release the band’s brand-new single, “AMERICAN FASCIST,” a fierce and unapologetic protest song confronting the current social and political unrest in the United States and Latin America.

Formed in 1998 in El Paso, Texas, Manos de Muerto was born from the vision of founder Ricardo Lozano, whose love for classic metal bands, heavy guitars, precision musicianship, and commanding vocals shapes MDM’s identity. The early years were marked by struggle, lineup changes, and a relentless search for the right chemistry. Throughout it all, Lozano remained as the constant driving force, anchoring the band as lead vocalist and guitarist, and carrying MDM’s spirit forward through periods of reinvention and growth. From the beginning, the group set out to honor the roots of classic metal while carving out a sound that feels urgent, personal, and culturally immediate.

A defining moment arrived in 2023 when (in Phoenix, Arizona) fate brought Lozano together with bassist David Loffsner and drummer Carlos Espinoza. This lineup didn’t just revive Manos de Muerto, it transformed the band into a focused, powerful unit with a renewed sense of purpose and drive, with all three members sharing the passion, drive, and vision to propel MDM’s music forward!

Manos de Muerto is emerging as a commanding presence in the Latin American metal scene in the United States, Mexico, and South America. Their sound blends crushing riffs, precision thunderous drums, memorable melodies, and lyrics that resonate across generations. Their authenticity and respect for classic metal tradition, combined with their “lived experiences” and cultural perspectives, have earned them a devoted and growing fan base within the Latin rock and metal community.

MDM’s debut single, “American Fascist,” represents the band at its most direct and fearless. The song channels frustration, resistance, and urgency - delivering a raw commentary on social division, power, and identity through the lens of Latin metal, and sets the tone for what’s to come.

MORE ABOUT MANOS DE MUERTO

“Manos de Muerto stands as a symbol of perseverance, passion, and commitment to the music that shaped them, which music they are now shaping. Indiegroove is committed to expanding MDM’s music and message to even wider audiences in the US, Mexico, and South America.” – Doug Boone, CEO, IGR

About Indiegroove Records. Indiegroove Records is an independent label dedicated to artist development, authenticity, and promoting music that matters. The label partners closely with artists to support meaningful releases and long-term career growth.

