ABL Luxembourg Executes First Purchase Notice With Alumni Capital Under Its Equity Line and Share Loan Agreement

ABL SA (Luxembourg) Alumni Capital LP

First tranche completed with the sale of 128,026 ABL Diagnostics shares to Alumni Capital, marking the operational launch of the Agreement.

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

The execution of this first Purchase Notice marks the operational launch of our Agreement with Alumni Capital. This mechanism enhances share liquidity without generating dilution” — Dr. Sayada, CEO of ABL Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG VILLE, LUXEMBOURG, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Luxembourg SA (“ABLSA” or “the Company”), a principal shareholder of ABL Diagnostics SA (Euronext Paris: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6) , announces that it has executed the first Purchase Notice under its Equity Line and Share Loan Agreement signed on 16 October 2025 with Alumni Capital LP (Delaware, USA) and Alumni Capital Limited (British Virgin Islands).In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, 128,026 existing ABL Diagnostics shares have been sold to Alumni Capital through a Delivery versus Payment (DVP) mechanism. The corresponding regulatory disclosure has been published on the AMF’s ONDE platform and is available at: https://bdif.amf-france.org/fr/details/2026DD1094612 The Agreement allows ABLSA to proceed with successive disposals of up to 1,128,026 existing ABL Diagnostics shares, representing approximately 7% of the company’s share capital, over a period of up to 24 months.Key features include:- Execution in tranches,- Pricing at 80% of the lowest closing price observed across the five trading days preceding settlement.- An initial share loan of 128,026 shares to facilitate the practical implementation of the mechanism.- A voting‑rights cap of 9.99% for Alumni Capital.Regulatory Information- No new ABL Diagnostics shares are issued under the Agreement, resulting in no dilution for existing shareholders.- The Agreement does not require an AMF‑approved prospectus, in accordance with applicable regulatory exemptions.- The transaction is conducted exclusively between ABL Luxembourg and Alumni Capital, with no impact on ABL Diagnostics’ cash position.Dr. Chalom Sayada, CEO of ABL Luxembourg, stated that “The execution of this first Purchase Notice marks the operational launch of our Agreement with Alumni Capital. This mechanism enhances share liquidity without generating dilution for ABL Diagnostics’ shareholders, while ensuring full transparency in line with regulatory requirements.”In connection with the agreement between ABL Luxembourg with Alumni Capital about ABL Diagnostics’ shares, investors must be aware of the following potential risks:- Share Price Volatility and Overhang: Alumni Capital is not subject to any lock-up obligations and may resell shares at its discretion. This could lead to fluctuations in ABL Diagnostics’ share price and create an “overhang” effect, where the market anticipates future selling pressure.- No Strategic Contribution: Alumni Capital has not requested a board seat or governance rights; the investment is purely financial and does not provide operational or strategic support.- Market Perception: The absence of resale restrictions and governance participation may be perceived negatively by certain investors, potentially impacting sentiment and liquidity.- Regulatory Compliance: All transactions under the agreement must comply with applicable securities laws and Euronext regulations; any breach could result in sanctions or penalties.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.