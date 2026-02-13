New ADHD Statistics Report Reveals 100+ Million Affected Globally as Adult Diagnoses Surge

Habit Tracking App Tracka publishes comprehensive analysis showing treatment gaps and rising awareness driving unprecedented growth in adult ADHD recognition.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracka, the habit tracking app designed to help people with ADHD build sustainable routines, today released a comprehensive analysis of global ADHD statistics for 2026, revealing significant shifts in how the condition is understood, diagnosed, and treated worldwide.The report, available on their website, synthesises data from leading health organisations and peer-reviewed research to provide a clear picture of ADHD prevalence and treatment trends.Key findings include:- 7% of children and 3-4% of adults globally have ADHD, affecting over 100 million people worldwide- Adult diagnoses have surged, with women's diagnosis rates growing several hundred percent in the past decade- 2% of people over 50 meet ADHD criteria, but very few receive assessment or treatment- The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated help-seeking, with telehealth normalising remote ADHD assessments- Fewer than one in five adults with ADHD receive formal diagnosis and treatment despite significant impairment"We built Tracka specifically to address the executive function challenges that make daily life harder for people with ADHD," said Charlie, founder of Tracka."These statistics confirm what we see every day: millions of people are finally getting diagnosed and understanding why they've struggled, but huge treatment gaps remain. That's where practical tools like habit tracking become essential. They help people build the systems and routines that medication alone can't provide."The report highlights that while stimulant medications remain the most common treatment, international guidelines recommend multimodal care combining medication with psychological and behavioural interventions. Economic analyses estimate ADHD carries productivity and healthcare costs running into tens of billions of dollars annually in high-income countries.Shifting DemographicsThe data reveals a dramatic shift in ADHD recognition, with over half of adults with current diagnoses being diagnosed in adulthood rather than childhood. Women are increasingly represented, with adult ADHD diagnoses in women outpacing growth in men in some cohorts."The old stereotype of ADHD as primarily a childhood condition affecting hyperactive boys is being dismantled by data," Charlie added. "Adults, particularly women who've masked their symptoms for decades, are finally getting the recognition and support they need."The report also documents how governments are responding, with the UK's Department of Health in Northern Ireland publishing a comprehensive ADHD needs assessment in February 2026, and ongoing policy debates focusing on improving access and reducing waiting times for diagnosis.When ADHD is Identified and SupportedDespite the challenges, the report emphasises that when ADHD is properly identified and supported, people often leverage strengths such as creativity, high energy, and intense focus on interests, turning potential risk into opportunity.Tracka's habit tracking platform helps users with ADHD build consistent routines through features specifically designed for neurodivergent minds, including visual progress tracking, flexible scheduling, and dopamine-friendly reward systems.The complete ADHD Statistics 2026 report, including detailed breakdowns by region, age, and gender, plus comprehensive references, is available on the Tracka website About TrackaTracka is a habit tracking app built to help people with busy lifes build sustainable routines and achieve their goals. Founded by Charlie who was diagnosed with ADHD 4 years ago.Tracka combines evidence-based behavioural science with gamification to make habit-building actually work for neurodivergent minds. Available on iOS and Android.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.