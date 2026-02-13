Influential Women Profiles Jessica Swartz: Advancing Workplace Safety Through Leadership, Education, and Accountability

ROCKY MOUNT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety Manager at McAirlaid’s, Inc. Brings Nearly Two Decades of Experience to Building Safer, More Efficient Manufacturing EnvironmentsJessica Swartz is an accomplished Safety Manager at McAirlaid’s, Inc., bringing more than 18 years of experience in manufacturing, production supervision, and workplace safety. Jessica combines formal academic training with extensive hands-on experience to create safer, more efficient, and more accountable work environments. Her leadership is defined by clear communication, practical education, and a commitment to leading by example—earning her a reputation for building trust and fostering a strong culture of safety across organizations.In her current role, Jessica is responsible for overseeing workplace safety initiatives, compliance, and employee education, ensuring that safety is not just a requirement but a shared value. Her ability to connect with employees at all levels and explain safety practices in relatable, understandable terms has been a cornerstone of her success.Prior to joining McAirlaid’s, Inc., Jessica spent nearly a decade at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia, LLC, where she served as an Environmental Health Safety Specialist. During her tenure, she managed compliance training for more than 600 associates and led initiatives that reduced workplace injuries by 65 percent over a five-year period. She also oversaw a $400,000 security budget and served as Logistics Officer for a 32-member state-certified industrial rescue squad, further demonstrating her capacity for leadership under pressure and in high-risk environments.Jessica’s background also includes production supervision, where she implemented Kaizen initiatives that increased throughput by 50 percent, improved machine capability by 30 percent, and significantly strengthened safety engagement among associates. This blend of production and safety experience allows her to approach workplace safety with a practical, operations-focused mindset that resonates with both leadership teams and frontline employees.Throughout her career, Jessica has demonstrated deep expertise in workplace safety, OSHA compliance, emergency response, incident reduction, and leadership development. She is a certified CPR, First Aid, AED, and Bloodborne Pathogens trainer through the American Heart Association and has achieved a 100 percent success rate as Lead Auditor for Safety, Environmental, and Quality audits. Among her proudest accomplishments is reducing her company’s OSHA recordable incidents from five to six incidents per month to just one incident over the last six months—an achievement nearly two decades in the making and a testament to her persistence, communication, and training-driven approach.Jessica attributes her success to consistency, strong communication, and her ability to educate employees in ways they truly understand. After several years in production supervision followed by six years in safety-focused roles, she has developed a hands-on leadership style rooted in trust and accountability. Her mother has been her greatest mentor, instilling in her the importance of setting goals, staying self-driven, and creating opportunities through determination rather than reliance on others.Jessica encourages young women entering the safety field to stand firm, ask questions, and trust their knowledge—especially in male-dominated environments. She believes women must advocate confidently for proper safety procedures, even when that means challenging long-standing habits or resistance to change.Jessica sees the biggest challenge in safety today as helping employees understand why safety matters beyond compliance. At the same time, she views education as the greatest opportunity—improving training, communication, and awareness so safety becomes a natural part of workplace culture rather than an obligation.Guided by values of integrity, accountability at every level, and self-motivation, Jessica brings the same dedication to her personal life. At home, she prioritizes being present with her children, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and setting a strong example rooted in both discipline and kindness.Learn More about Jessica Swartz:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jessica-swartz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

