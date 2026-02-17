US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Submarine or Ship Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers-Don't Play Law Firm Roulette

"If your husband or dad served on a navy ship or submarine and he now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most capable lawyers.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma & Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your dad or husband has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA and he is a navy veteran who served on a submarine or ship please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for recommendations about specific lawyers to call and direct access to these remarkable professionals. We are advocates for navy veterans with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and we want individuals like this to receive the best possible compensation results." The group does not want a veteran or their family to play lawyer roulette on the internet, and in doing so gambling on their possible compensation.

The Advocate says, "Unfortunately, most navy veterans who will get diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer this year will impulse shop on the internet looking for a lawyer to assist with compensation. They will mistakenly think there will be local legal experts who deal with mesothelioma or asbestos lung cancer compensation cases all the time and in most instances the navy veteran or their family will not get properly compensated.

"We call this lawyer Roulette and we are strongly encouraging navy veterans with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to not play this game. As we are always happy to explain at 866-714-6466 having the most qualified and skilled mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys on your team is always a much better bet.

"If your husband or dad served on a navy ship or submarine and he now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 for extremely honest advice about and direct access to the nation's most capable attorneys."

Most Navy Veterans who will develop mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer served on a ship or submarine that was based in Virginia, California, Washington, Hawaii, Florida, Georgia, or Connecticut.



Important checklist for a Navy Veteran or individual seeking compensation who has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer:

* The Navy Veteran or individual must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces or at their place of work.

* The mesothelioma or lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent—preferably in the last one or two years.

* The Navy Veteran’s-Veteran’s or individual’s exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The Navy Veteran-or individual must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-or individual who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative–please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466."

Legal Disclaimer:

