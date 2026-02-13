Film, Television Productions Spend $185.5 Million in North Carolina in 2025

Raleigh, N.C.

Film and television production activity in North Carolina generated an estimated $185.5 million in direct in-state spending in 2025. The total reflects robust investment across feature films, streaming and television series, reality programming, commercials, and independent projects, and the sum ranks as the fourth-highest year-end total since the current version of the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant program went into effect in 2015.

“Film production is important to North Carolina, generating economic activity and supporting more than 7,000 jobs across the state last year,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Producers know when they choose North Carolina, they’ll find a supportive environment with an experienced workforce that understands and meets their needs.”

2025 Highlights

Direct Spending: $185,521,578 in estimated direct, in-state production expenditures.

$185,521,578 in estimated direct, in-state production expenditures. Number of Productions: 38 productions filmed across the state with activity taking place in nearly half of the state’s 100 counties from the mountains to the coast (45 counties).

38 productions filmed across the state with activity taking place in nearly half of the state’s 100 counties from the mountains to the coast (45 counties). Job Opportunities: More than 7,000 crew, talent, and background extra job opportunities created.

More than 7,000 crew, talent, and background extra job opportunities created. Film Grants: 11 projects that were pre-approved for rebates from the state’s film grant program had production-related activities in 2025, resulting in an estimated direct in-state spend in excess of $179 million.

Notable 2025 Projects and the Economic Prosperity Zones (regions) where each filmed

TV/streaming series

"Beast Games” – Season 2, filmed in the Northeast and Southeast Prosperity Zones

"Top Chef – Season 23, filmed in the Southwest region

"Blue Ridge: The Series” - Season 2, completed filming in the Southwest region

"RJ Decker – Season 1, filmed its pilot and returned to begin filming on Season 1 in the Southeast region

"The Hunting Wives" – Season 2, began filming in the Southwest region

Feature-length films

"Bad Counselors - Filmed in the Southwest region

"Driver's Ed” – Filmed in the Southeast and South Central regions

"May and the Woodsman" – Filmed in the Northwest region

"The Bard" - Filmed in the Piedmont Triad region

“Widow” - Filmed in the Piedmont Triad region

Major national commercials and brand collateral for AutoZone, Food Lion, and Mack Trucks, among others, were shot on location, leveraging North Carolina’s diverse settings.

Additionally, many local projects also filmed in the state, including the features "Long Drive to Yadkin," "Pretty Ugly" "A Good Fight," and “Venus: The Fibonacci Sequence,” as well as portions of the latest season of the series “"Military Makeover with Montel.

From small towns to urban centers, production activity supports local businesses and tourism, driving spending that benefits accommodations, catering, transportation, construction, and services throughout the state.

“Film and entertainment projects not only bring good jobs for the state’s production workers generate customers for North Carolina small businesses,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Many of the goods and services that keep these productions humming are provided by the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our state’s economy.”

Several projects filmed in North Carolina in prior years debuted in theaters, on demand or streaming platforms in 2025. On the television and streaming side, series including “The Waterfront,” “ The Runarounds," Season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty and Season 1 of “The Hunting Wives” premiered in 2025 after principal photography took place in 2024. Feature films that were shot in North Carolina and released in 2025 include “Roofman," "Christy," "Merv," and the critically acclaimed “A Little Prayer."

With multiple projects already in production in 2026 – including the continuation of work on “RJ Decker” and Season 2 of “The Hunting Wives” as well as the recently awarded made-for-television/streaming movie “A Grand Biltmore Christmas" (filmed as “Sweet Carolina Holiday”) – North Carolina is well positioned to maintain its competitive standing in the film and television landscape.

“North Carolina’s film and television industry has evolved into a dynamic, year-round economic driver,” said Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office. “Our incentive program, combined with a skilled local workforce and unmatched geographic diversity, continues to attract productions that deliver jobs and investment statewide. As we look back on 2025 and forward into 2026, North Carolina remains highly competitive in the global production marketplace.”

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant is used to attract feature-length film and television/streaming productions that stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out as a rebate following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of Visit NC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

For full details on productions and incentives, visit filmnc.com.