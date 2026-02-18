Lanciano Furniture Celebrates Over 25 Years of Expert Restoration Services in Toronto

Regency Buffet in Navy Blue Elegant White Dresser Country Hutch in Sky Blue Art Deco Armoire in Dark Walnut

Toronto's trusted family-owned furniture refinishing shop continues to restore cherished pieces with expert craftsmanship and quality service.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lanciano Furniture Refinishing Ltd., a family-owned and operated business serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area for over 25 years, continues its tradition of excellence in furniture restoration , refinishing, and repair services. Located at 34 Leading Rd, Unit #13 in Toronto, the company has built its reputation on superior craftsmanship, quality workmanship, and unwavering customer loyalty.Since its founding, Lanciano Furniture has established itself as one of the finest and most efficient wood-finishing experts in the region, maintaining a 4.9-star rating on Google Reviews, with customer testimonials highlighting the company's professionalism and attention to detail.Comprehensive Restoration ServicesLanciano Furniture addresses all furniture refinishing and restoration needs from start to finish. The company's experienced team is involved in its extraordinary flow-over stripping process, which is safe for even the most delicate pieces. All work is performed on-site at their Toronto shop, ensuring quality control and customer oversight throughout the restoration process.Services include:Antique Restoration: Hand-stripping methods that preserve the integrity of delicate joints and trims, with no harsh dipping processes that could damage valuable furniture pieces.Furniture Repairs: Comprehensive structural repair services, including replacement of damaged wood pieces, regluing of loose or broken chairs, expert reassembly of joints, and precision sanding and stripping for refinishing.Staining Services: Professional colour matching for various shades, tones, and finishes, along with specialty coatings including colour washing, antiquing, and distressing to restore original beauty and durability.Sanding Expertise: Expert sanding services for all types of furniture and wood, ensuring smooth and flawless finishes with meticulous attention between coats.Wood Finishing: Professional colour applications, shading, and sprayed lacquer finishes that achieve a polished, manufactured look while restoring the natural beauty of wood.Hand-Rub Finishing: Custom, polished hand-rubbed finishes that create a smooth, luxurious feel and enhance the furniture's character for long-lasting beauty.Versatile Refinishing OptionsThe company's versatility in finishing options is endless, whether working with older antique pieces or newer furniture. Lanciano Furniture uses the highest-quality finishing products, from wood-penetrating stains to lacquer finishes available in matte to high-gloss sheens, ensuring finishes as top-notch and durable as any manufacturer's.The shop specializes in restoring and refinishing various furniture types, including:Dining room setsBedroom furnitureKitchen doors and cabinetsTables and chairsWall unitsEntertainment unitsInterior woodworking projectsEach project receives the same level of professional care and expert attention, transforming homes by giving current furniture a fresh, modern appearance.Commitment to Quality and Customer SatisfactionCustomer testimonials consistently praise Lanciano Furniture's exceptional service quality. Clients note the team's fantastic work, beautiful results, and the pleasure of working with the company from start to finish. Many customers return for multiple projects and enthusiastically recommend the business to friends and family.One satisfied customer shared, "The table has not looked this good in the last forty years," while another noted, "The whole experience in working with you was really a pleasure."The company's dedication to hard work and customer loyalty has created a foundation of trust throughout the Toronto and GTA community. This commitment to excellence ensures that every piece of furniture receives the care and expertise it deserves.Expert CraftsmanshipLanciano Furniture's team of skilled craftsmen brings decades of combined experience to every project. The company prides itself on its craftsmanship and the quality of its work, treating each furniture piece as a unique restoration opportunity worthy of professional attention.The shop's safe stripping process, combined with its expertise in wood finishing, makes it the ideal choice for valuable antiques, family heirlooms, and contemporary furniture alike.Serving the Greater Toronto AreaLanciano Furniture serves customers throughout Toronto and the GTA , including Mississauga, Burlington, Oakville, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Scarborough, Pickering, Whitby, Thornhill, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, North York, and many other communities across Ontario.The shop operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, making it convenient for customers seeking professional furniture restoration services.Contact InformationFor more information about furniture restoration, refinishing, and repair services, or to discuss your specific project needs, contact Lanciano Furniture directly.About Lanciano Furniture Refinishing Ltd.Founded as a family business over 25 years ago, Lanciano Furniture Refinishing Ltd. has established itself as Toronto's trusted provider of furniture restoration, refinishing, and repair services. The company operates from its Toronto facility, serving families and businesses throughout the Greater Toronto Area with expert craftsmanship, high-quality finishing products, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. All restoration work is performed on-site by experienced craftsmen dedicated to preserving the beauty and integrity of every piece of furniture.For more information:Lanciano Furniture Refinishing Ltd. 34 Leading Rd, Unit #13, Toronto, ON M9V 3S9Email: lancianofurniture@gmail.comWebsite: https://lancianofurniture.ca/

