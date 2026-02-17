UK’s Luupli Secures $600 K Angel Backed Pre Seed, Records 42 K Beta Installs, and Opens Institutional Seed Round

The founding team behind Luupli, leading the platform’s mission to transform how communities connect and collaborate online.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luupli, a UK‑founded social platform reimagining how creators co‑create, own and earn, today announced it has opened an institutional seed round. The company previously raised $600 000 in pre‑seed funding from angel investors, friends and family, demonstrating early grassroots belief in its mission. Since the beta launch, Luupli has attracted 42 000 lifetime installs and maintains satisfactory ratings on the App stores.The global creator economy is worth more than $250 billion and is projected to reach nearly $480 billion by 2027. Luupli aims to capture this opportunity by offering infrastructure that empowers creators—especially those in underserved markets—to collaborate and share in the value they generate.Below is a snapshot of the traction, capital raised and ecosystem momentum positioning Luupli for scale.- Non‑dilutive support: More than $1 million in aggregated cloud and software credits from major startup programs including Nvidia Inception, Google for startups, Microsoft for startups, GitHub, Mixpanel startup program, and Founderpass.- Grassroots validation: Luupli has already raised $600 K in pre seed capital from angels, friends and family who believe in its vision. This early backing demonstrates confidence in the team and provides the fuel to scale.- Early traction: Since launching the beta, Luupli has logged 42 000 lifetime installs without any paid marketing or major celebrity endorsements. Organic growth at this scale suggests a compelling product that resonates with users.- High user satisfaction: The app maintains a 5.0 star rating on Apple’s App Store and a 4.6 star rating on Google Play, indicating that early users are deeply engaged and satisfied—a critical indicator of future retention and word of mouth growth.Transforming Social Media Through CollaborationTraditional social networks are designed for attention extraction, pitting creators against one another. Luupli is built around positive discovery—collaboration, community‑driven distribution and direct monetisation.At the core of the platform is Luups, a proprietary feature that lets creators co‑create. Originally designed for general interaction, Luups is now being adopted by independent creators in Accra, Ghana, to produce serialised, collaborative micro-drama — an emergent long-form content format built natively on the platform, that would be difficult on other platforms.“The fact that angels, friends and family invested in Luupli before we had traction speaks volumes about the belief in our mission,” said Degraft Osei Kwame Jnr, Co‑founder & CEO. “We’re building a platform where collaboration—not competition—drives discovery and income. We invite investors to help us democratize the creator economy for the $480‑billion market ahead.”Complementing its Luups feature, is a proprietary AI creation tool and music generator in development, which will enable royalty-free production with full IP control. Additionally, Luupli has already built a localized payments infrastructure that increase creator ownership and monetisation efficiency, reducing FX friction and payout barriers in emerging markets. Together, these systems position Luupli as infrastructure—not just a social platform—embedding creation, ownership and earnings within a scalable ecosystem.Founding Team – Co‑founders Driving the MissionLuupli was co‑founded by Degraft Osei Kwame Jnr (CEO), Sid Pednekar (Chief People Officer) and Cletus Osei‑Kwame (Chief Product Officer). Degraft has over 15 years’ experience across logistics, procurement and luxury hospitality and has led sustainability programmes that achieved 98 % recycling rates and won international awards. He now steers Luupli’s vision, having raised $600 K in pre‑seed capital and driven the platform from concept to beta. Sid brings 15 years of people‑leadership experience; at TikTok he supported organisational effectiveness for 7 000 employees across multiple regions. Cletus is a product strategist who has built and scaled digital platforms. Together, these co‑founders blend operational discipline, large‑scale talent management and product engineering, giving investors’ confidence that Luupli has the leadership to build durable infrastructure for the creator economy.Call to actionLuupli is inviting a limited number of institutional investors to participate in its seed round. Investors interested in supporting the next generation of collaborative social platforms can contact invest@luupli.com. Creators and early adopters can learn more at Luupli.com or download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

