Angeles Psychology Group Launches Specialized Gay Men's Therapy Program in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angeles Psychology Group (APG), a premier holistic mental health practice specializing in deep, transformative psychotherapy, announces the expansion of its Gay Men's Therapy services in West Los Angeles. The specialized program combines process-oriented group therapy with individual treatment options, designed specifically for gay men seeking authentic psychological growth and meaningful connection beyond conventional talk therapy.Meeting Unmet Clinical NeedsGay men in Los Angeles face distinct psychological pressures. Whether navigating relationship dissolution, workplace burnout, financial instability, family fracture, identity marginalization, or life transitions, many experience depression and anxiety as manifestations of underlying existential and relational conflicts. APG's Gay Men's Therapy program directly addresses this gap by providing:• Process-oriented group therapy fostering authentic peer connection and psychological insight• Clinicians with lived LGBTQ+ experience ensuring genuine cultural competency rather than performative allyship• Specialized clinical modalities including Internal Family Systems (IFS), Emotion-Focused Therapy (EFT), Orgonomic (Reichian) therapy, and depth psychology approaches• Root-cause focused treatment addressing deeper characterological patterns, defensive structures, and relational dynamics (the sources of depression and anxiety) rather than just symptom management• Extended accessibility through flexible scheduling (7 AM–10 PM daily) and secure telehealth optionsDepression and Anxiety as Signals, Not SymptomsDepression and anxiety often emerge from unresolved life stressors: The emotional devastation of divorce or breakup, the psychological burden of financial insecurity, the internalized harm of marginalization, the existential despair of life transitions, the relational chaos of family conflict, and the somatic exhaustion of workplace burnout and professional stress. Rather than treating these conditions as isolated clinical problems, APG addresses the deeper conflicts driving them.Dr. Neil Schierholz, PsyD, founder of Angeles Psychology Group and specialist in gay and queer therapy , explains: "Depression and anxiety are often your psyche signaling that something needs to change at a fundamental level. For gay men, this frequently intersects with identity, relationship patterns, and how you relate to yourself and others. Our approach helps you dismantle the unconscious defenses keeping you trapped, so you can come home to yourself, to the authentic person you're meant to be. This is where real transformation happens, and where depression and anxiety naturally resolve."Transformative Clinical ApproachUnlike conventional therapy emphasizing coping strategies and symptom reduction, APG's approach treats underlying psychological roots. The Gay Men's Therapy program recognizes the intersection of identity, trauma, relational patterns, and somatic experience and couples this with integrated mind, body, and spirit healing, all within a single coordinated therapeutic ecosystem. This systemic healing addresses the root causes of depression and anxiety at the characterological level.Unparalleled Clinical DepthAPG's Gay Men's Therapy program operates within a rare clinical infrastructure:• Rare specialized modalities seldom found outside major research institutions• Concierge-level coordination with one consistent point of contact managing therapeutic continuity• Tranquil luxe environment designed for healing in the heart of West Los Angeles• Cutting-edge HIPAA-compliant technology ensuring privacy and secure telehealth delivery• Statewide and international reach serving adult clients throughout California and globally via secure digital platformsClinician Expertise and Lived ExperienceAPG's clinical team brings demonstrated expertise in LGBTQ+ affirming care, relational psychology, and specialized modalities rarely integrated within a single practice. Clinicians combine advanced training with authentic lived experience within LGBTQ+ communities, ensuring treatment grounded in genuine understanding rather than clinical distance.Accessibility Without CompromiseThe program prioritizes accessibility through:• Free initial consultations eliminating financial barriers to finding optimal therapeutic fit• Extended hours accommodating professional and personal schedules• Flexible modality options including individual therapy, group work, and combined treatment• Telehealth integration enabling care regardless of geographic location• Transparent, no-nonsense communication reflecting APG's commitment to authenticityAbout Angeles Psychology GroupAngeles Psychology Group is a comprehensive mental health practice dedicated to transformative, holistic care for individuals, couples, families, and specialized groups throughout California and internationally. APG specializes in rare clinical modalities (Orgonomic therapy, Internal Family Systems, Emotion-Focused Therapy, and depth psychology) within an integrated treatment ecosystem. The practice operates from West Los Angeles with extended hours and sophisticated telehealth infrastructure, serving individuals seeking deep psychological change beyond conventional therapeutic models.Contact InformationAngeles Psychology Group6363 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 520Los Angeles, CA 90048Phone: (310) 866-0440Website: https://angelespsychologygroup.com Hours: Daily, 7:00 AM – 10:00 PMSocial MediaInstagram: @angelespsychologygroupFacebook: Angeles Psychology GroupLinkedIn: Angeles Psychology GroupTwitter/X: @AngelesPsychGrpMedia Contact;Steven LockhartPrivacy NoticeAngeles Psychology Group maintains strict HIPAA compliance across all clinical operations, digital infrastructure, and communications. 