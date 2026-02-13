INSOFTDEV Expands SmartCar Platform into Enterprise Transport Management for Hospitality and Corporate Sector Operations

Advanced Mobility Management Solution for Enterprise Operations Fully-integrated with enterprise systems INSOFTDEV provides 24/7 customer support and free regular platform updates to ensure reliability and long-term performance.

Enterprise-ready mobility platform enables multi-role orchestration, API integrations and on-premise deployment for complex transport operations

Our goal is to deliver a configurable mobility orchestration platform that integrates seamlessly with internal processes and aligns with operational, security and IT governance standards.” — Simona Rascanu

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSOFTDEV today announced the expansion of its SmartCar platform beyond traditional taxi dispatch software into a fully configurable Enterprise Transport Management System , designed to support hospitality groups, corporate campuses and public sector mobility operations.As organizations increasingly require structured transport orchestration rather than marketplace-based ride-hailing solutions, SmartCar has evolved into a multi-role enterprise mobility platform capable of integrating with internal IT ecosystems while maintaining operational control, compliance and deployment flexibility.The newly launched enterprise page details the expanded capabilities:A Shift from Dispatch to Enterprise OrchestrationWhile SmartCar was originally built as a B2B dispatch and fleet management ecosystem, the platform architecture has matured to support complex enterprise use cases requiring:- Multi-role operational structures (Dispatcher, Booker, Driver, Greeter, Manager)- Configurable booking logic with custom data fields- API-first integrations with HR, CRM, ERP and guest management systems- Single Sign-On (SSO) support including Azure AD and SAML- Cloud, private cloud or fully on-premise deployment- Centralized reporting and operational oversight across multiple propertiesUnlike consumer ride-hailing systems, SmartCar allows enterprises to maintain internal governance over mobility operations, integrate transport workflows into broader organizational systems and align deployment with corporate IT policies.Enterprise Hospitality ValidationThe enterprise expansion builds on real-world deployments in large-scale hospitality environments. A NASDAQ-listed integrated resort operator, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, utilizes the SmartCar platform for internal transportation orchestration.The deployment includes API integration with internal guest systems and customized booking flows aligned with operational and VIP transport requirements. The implementation demonstrates SmartCar’s adaptability to multi-property environments with dedicated greeters, custom signboard layouts and enterprise reporting structures.This case reflects a growing trend within hospitality groups seeking to manage guest transportation as a structured internal service rather than relying solely on external ride-hailing platforms.Corporate and Campus MobilityBeyond hospitality, the SmartCar Enterprise platform addresses the needs of corporate campuses and private shuttle programs. Organizations managing employee transportation require:- Role-based booking permissions- Department or cost center allocation- Integration with HR systems- Audit-ready reporting- Real-time fleet visibilityThe platform’s modular architecture supports internal shuttle coordination, executive transport programs and structured mobility services within industrial parks and large office campuses.Public Sector EngagementINSOFTDEV confirms it is currently engaged in advanced discussions with a European public institution regarding enterprise transport operations use cases. While no formal agreement has been announced, the engagement highlights increasing interest from public sector entities seeking controlled, auditable and customizable mobility platforms.Public institutions often require on-premise or private cloud deployment models, structured permissions and strict integration standards—capabilities that align with SmartCar’s enterprise architecture.Technology Architecture and ScalabilityThe SmartCar ecosystem consists of interconnected web and mobile applications, including:- Dispatcher dashboard- Booker interface- Driver mobile application- Greeter module- Management and analytics toolsBuilt with API-first principles, the platform enables enterprises to connect transport workflows with broader digital ecosystems, including payments, identity management, analytics and third-party operational systems.The system supports high-availability infrastructure and has maintained strong uptime performance across international deployments. Enterprise clients can deploy in public cloud environments, private infrastructure or fully on-premise setups depending on governance requirements.Strategic Evolution of the Mobility MarketAs mobility markets mature globally, enterprises increasingly require dedicated internal transport systems rather than marketplace-oriented dispatch models. SmartCar’s evolution reflects this shift.The launch of the Enterprise Transport Management System marks a strategic expansion for INSOFTDEV into higher-complexity enterprise mobility environments.About INSOFTDEVINSOFTDEV is a UK-based technology company specializing in mobility software solutions. The SmartCar ecosystem includes web and mobile applications supporting dispatch, fleet management, booking automation, payments integration, analytics and enterprise system connectivity.For more information, visit: https://insoftdev.com/

Welcome to our Client Success Stories

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.