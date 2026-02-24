Deer Solution’s Brian Lee to Speak at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show ‘Know to Grow’ Speaker Series

Brian Lee, Dir. Training and Support at Deer Solution Franchising and owner of Deer Solution of New Hope Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service. Deer damage in progress.

Brian Lee of Deer Solution will speak at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show on March 4, sharing practical tips on preventing deer damage.

Education is at the heart of what we do. Our goal is to provide realistic guidance that helps people protect the landscapes they’ve worked so hard to create.” — Jaime Goodrich, co-founder Deer Solution Franchising

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solutionis proud to announce that Brian Lee will be a featured presenter in the prestigious Know to Grow Speaker Series at the 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show. Brian’s educational session will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 11:00 a.m., offering attendees practical insight into understanding and managing deer damage in home landscapes.Hosted annually by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest and longest-running horticultural event in the nation. Drawing gardening enthusiasts, landscape professionals, designers, and homeowners from across the country, the show is renowned for its immersive displays, innovative garden designs, and robust educational programming. The Know to Grow Speaker Series provides attendees with direct access to industry experts covering timely topics in gardening, sustainability, and landscape care.Brian Lee’s presentation will focus on one of the most persistent challenges facing gardeners and property owners across the Northeast and beyond: deer damage. As deer populations continue to thrive in suburban and urban environments, homeowners are increasingly confronted with browsing damage to shrubs, perennials, and seasonal plantings. Brian’s talk will explore why deer behave the way they do, how feeding patterns develop, and what practical, realistic steps homeowners can take to protect their landscapes.Rather than relying on myths or one-time quick fixes , the session will emphasize long-term strategies rooted in understanding deer behavior and applying consistent protection. Attendees will gain clarity on common misconceptions, learn how deer establish feeding routes, and discover why early, proactive treatment can prevent costly damage later in the season. The presentation is designed to be educational and empowering, equipping gardeners with knowledge they can immediately apply at home.“Education is at the heart of what we do,” said Jaime Goodrich, co-founder of Deer Solution Franchising. “The Flower Show is an incredible platform to help homeowners better understand deer pressure and the options available to them. Our goal is to provide realistic guidance that helps people protect the landscapes they’ve worked so hard to create.”With more than 40 years of experience, Deer Solution is a leader in all-natural deer repellent services. The company provides regularly scheduled applications to residential, commercial, and municipal properties year round. By focusing on consistent treatment and customer education, Deer Solution helps reduce browsing damage while setting clear, practical expectations for clients.In recent years, the brand has experienced significant growth . Through Deer SolutionFranchising, the company has expanded into new markets across multiple states, bringing its proven systems, training programs, and customer-first approach to communities nationwide. Franchise owners receive comprehensive support, protected territories, and access to established operational systems designed to help them build sustainable local businesses in an under-served niche.The 2026 Philadelphia Flower Show provides a fitting backdrop for this continued growth. As one of the most respected horticultural events in the country, it attracts an audience that values both beauty and practical expertise. In addition to speaking in the Know to Grow series, Deer Solution is a proud sponsor and will have a presence at the show, connecting with attendees and answering questions about deer damage prevention.For homeowners who have invested in foundation plantings, specimen shrubs, and carefully curated perennial gardens, deer browsing can represent thousands of dollars in potential loss. Brian Lee’s session aims to shift the conversation from frustration to informed action, helping gardeners move beyond reactive measures and toward consistent protection strategies.The Philadelphia Flower Show runs in early March 2026 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Attendees can visit the show’s official website for ticket information and a full schedule of events. Brian Lee’s Know to Grow session on March 4 at 11:00 a.m. is included with admission.About Deer SolutionFounded more than four decades ago, Deer Solution provides professional, all-natural deer repellent services delivered on a consistent schedule throughout the growing season. With a focus on quality products, expert training, and customer education, the company serves homeowners, businesses, and municipalities seeking practical, results-driven deer damage management. Through its growing franchise network, Deer Solution continues to expand its mission of protecting landscapes while helping entrepreneurs build successful local service businesses.For more information about Deer Solution or franchise opportunities, visit www.deersolution.com

