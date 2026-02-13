The Wire Stories, a take on The Wire, continues story of Baltimore drug trade

The Wire Stories has become a viral sensation

What makes the story even more remarkable is the response from actors connected to the original show. Many reached out after discovering his work.

Within just a few weeks, the account exploded. It went from 20 followers to like 11,000 followers in like three weeks. I'm like, damn." — Dante

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a spontaneous TikTok experiment has turned into one of the internet's most unexpected fan-driven success stories — a viral continuation of the world of The Wire created entirely by a passionate fan who never imagined his idea would explode across multiple platforms."This might sound crazy," the creator of the show, who also plays Dante, says, laughing as he reflects on how it all began. "But I started all this. I started Avon's Return, the series that's going on now. I started that in October."At the time, he was running several TikTok accounts focused mainly on sports edits. But his obsession with The Wire pushed him to experiment. "My favorite show is The Wire — like, I'm obsessed with it. So I wanted to branch out,” he explains. He created a video highlighting the fates of the show’s characters. The edit went viral almost instantly.Inspired by animated “Did You Know?” style videos he’d seen online, he launched a new TikTok account dedicated entirely to the show. “I made a whole other TikTok account called The Wire Stories,” he says. “The first one I did was about Marlo… then Omar… then Avon.” Within just a few weeks, the account exploded. “It went from 20 followers to like 11,000 followers in like three weeks. I’m like, damn.”But success brought a creative problem. He was running out of characters to cover. His final character video focused on Kenard and included a shocking revelation about a major plot twist. After that, he paused and reconsidered his direction.“It took me like a week,” he recalls. “So I was like, you know what — what if I just redid The Wire?”That question sparked the first episode of Avon’s Return, a 42-second test video imagining a future storyline. “The first episode was just like a tester,” he explains. “It went like: ‘What if I told you that in 2016 Avon would come home from prison and Slim Charles was in charge, and Marlo Stanfield was nowhere to be found?’ And it just went super viral.”Viewers immediately demanded more. “‘Part two, part two, part two,’” he remembers people commenting. “But I didn’t have a part two. I just did it to see what would happen.” He quickly began building the story episode by episode. Today, the fan-made series is five seasons deep and continues to grow.The expansion didn’t stop with TikTok. Fans urged him to move to other platforms. “People in the comments were telling me to go to Instagram. Then I went to Instagram, and then I went to Facebook. It just took off from there. It’s blown up everywhere.”The numbers still surprise him. “I went from 17,000 followers on Facebook… and three days later it was at 25,000. Now it’s like 27,000. It’s just growing.”What makes the story even more remarkable is the response from actors connected to the original show. Many reached out after discovering his work. “I want to say 95 percent of them have reached out,” he says. When one of the show’s stars shared his videos, his audience surged overnight. “That’s when the blowup really happened. I gained like 5,000 followers overnight.”He now regularly collaborates with actors through livestream watch parties. “Most Wednesdays I hop on stream with them and we watch the episodes,” he says. Even after months of success, he still struggles to believe it. “I never imagined none of this: I just put out a 42-second video and it went viral. I never expected any of this, to be honest.”Ironically, he didn’t even watch The Wire when it originally aired. He discovered it during the COVID lockdown. “I didn’t watch it until COVID, when everybody was quarantined,” he explains. “Somebody told me, if you like Power, you should watch The Wire. I watched it and I was like, this is the greatest show of all time. Since COVID, I’ve watched it like seven or eight times.”Despite the rapid growth, his production remains independent. “I’m solo, independent,” he says. “If HBO comes calling, obviously I’ll do it. But I tell people to stay patient and enjoy it on the internet.”Financially, his creative work has already become sustainable. Through music partnerships and TikTok programs, he earns a steady income producing content. “I don’t have to work a day job,” he says. “I work strictly on The Wire Stories.”He continues to refine his craft with each season. “If you look at the graphics from the first seasons to now, it’s totally different. I’m getting better with the promotion. I’m learning as I’m going, because none of this was planned.”What began as improvisation has evolved into a disciplined creative process. Each new season takes weeks to write and produce, and he often revises storylines as inspiration strikes. Still, he credits spontaneity for his success.“That’s why I tell people all the time,” he says. “If you have an idea, just do it. This all started because I ran out of characters to talk about.”And from that creative dead end came a thriving digital universe — proof that fandom, imagination, and a single bold idea can build something far bigger than anyone expects.You can read updates on The Wire Stories on News Talk Florida and the News Talk Media Network.

