AeroDefense Launches No-Cost Drone Detection Access Program for Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement

OCEANPORT, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AeroDefense, a leading American drone detection hardware and software manufacturer, announced a new initiative that enables AirWarden® Essentials customers to share system access with public safety partners—including State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) law enforcement, DHS, and the FBI—at no additional cost to any party.

As unauthorized and unsafe drone activity continues to increase around critical infrastructure, campuses, public venues, and corporate sites, rapid coordination between site security teams and responding officers has become essential. By providing agencies with real-time and historical visibility into drone and pilot location data, AeroDefense helps accelerate investigations, improve situational awareness, and support safer outcomes for the public.

“Law enforcement plays a critical role in protecting communities, and we stand alongside them,” said Linda Ziemba, Founding CEO of AeroDefense. “This program is about removing barriers so agencies—from local police to federal partners like the DHS and FBI—have the visibility and support they need to respond confidently and work in step with the organizations they serve.”

Through this initiative, AirWarden Essentials customers can securely share airspace awareness with SLTT and federal jurisdictions, creating a common operating picture for both real-time response and ongoing analysis. Authorized officers can:

• View real-time drone and pilot locations

• Access reporting and flight-path history to identify trends, patterns, and anomalies

• Support incident response, investigations, and evidence collection

• Coordinate directly with on-site security teams using the same airspace data

AirWarden Essentials is AeroDefense’s wide-area drone detection solution designed to provide cost-effective, scalable airspace awareness. Launched in January 2025, the system is deployed across critical infrastructure, correctional facilities, stadiums and event venues, campuses, and other sensitive locations. It supports organizations monitoring single sites as well as large, distributed portfolios, allowing teams to view drone activity across multiple locations from a single interface. This centralized visibility enables faster response, shared reporting, and secure collaboration with authorized stakeholders, including law enforcement.

The program reflects AeroDefense’s long-standing commitment to public safety and collaboration, building on its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. Air Force to develop a Collaborative Drone Detection Network (CoDDN) designed to enable shared airspace awareness across organizations and jurisdictions.

AirWarden Essentials customers can begin enabling law enforcement access immediately.

SLTT and Federal agencies (including DHS and FBI) interested in participating in this program or connecting with existing AirWarden sites can contact sales@aerodefense.tech.



About AeroDefense

AeroDefense provides fixed and portable drone detection solutions for critical infrastructure, stadiums, public safety and corrections, military operations, and other agencies. Its Radio Frequency (RF)-based AirWarden® systems use Remote ID technology and spectrum sensing to detect and locate drones and their pilots, delivering both real-time alerts and historical flight data. This actionable intelligence allows organizations to actively monitor their airspace, make informed decisions, and prevent potential incidents before they occur. AeroDefense strictly adheres to all laws and regulations governing drone detection, ensuring responsible and legal deployment of its technology. Based in Oceanport, NJ, AeroDefense is privately held, with all engineering, manufacturing, and support conducted in the U.S. For more information, visit www.aerodefense.tech

