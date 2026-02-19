AMC Consultants Global Music’s 2026 Unrestricted Praise Tour Electrifies the Gulf Coast

The Unrestricited Praise Tour Doc Hoffman- Tour Organizer and Visionary Scan QR Code To Watch- MOSES: Born of Water and Fire

This Monumental Tour by AMC Consultants Global Music Features Historic Tribute & Expands Faith-Based Cultural Impact

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Consultants Global Music and visionary, Doc Hoffman, has officially launched the 2026 Unrestricted Praise Tour: Gulf Coast Experience, a multi-state, multi-genre music production spanning nine cities across five states. Early tour stops have drawn strong attendance, cross-generational participation, and significant community engagement, positioning the tour as one of the region’s most impactful faith-based live experiences this year.

The Unrestricted Praise Tour kicked off in Mobile, AL and it integrates Gospel, Christian Hip-Hop, Neo-Soul, Inspirational, Jazz & Classical influences, and Praise Dance into a professionally produced concert format designed to engage diverse audiences. According to organizers, the objective of the tour is to unite communities through faith-centered artistry while maintaining high production standards typically associated with mainstream touring events.

Initial stops across Alabama and neighboring Gulf Coast cities have been marked by high turnout, extended audience participation, and positive post-event feedback from pastors, ministry leaders, and attendees. Churches, campus ministries, families, and community professionals have participated in notable numbers, reflecting strong regional interest in elevated faith-based programming.

The tour is headlined by AposaDoc & Da Hosts, whose live group performances anchor the production with a blend of Christian Hip-Hop/Rap, R&B, contemporary Christian music and high-energy stage presentation. Their performances have included both structured musical arrangements and spontaneous moments, where they get the audience involved and hyped!

Multi-award-winning recording artist Tori Tellem has also played a prominent role throughout the early tour dates. Known for her hard-hitting beats and impactful lyrics, Tori’s performances have contributed a refined musical dimension to the overall production while maintaining a consistent spiritual focus. She performed her songs including, Certified Royalty, Amazing Grace (Tori's Version), HELLO, Diamond Mind, and CONFETTI from her new album entitled "To Whom It May Concern" which is available on all digital music streaming platforms.

The tour is packed with talented artists, who are making a positive impact on music today! Some additional featured artists include, Prince Petey, Da Gospel Souljah, DJ ZMarie, Danny Dey, Mikki High, Roz B, The GulfWav Dancers, and The Interfaith University Priests of Praise International Recording Choir.

Each performer contributes a distinct musical or creative element, resulting in a program that moves fluidly between Christian hip-hop segments, choir-led worship, DJ-driven transitions, and choreographed praise dance. Organizers emphasize that the production model is intentionally immersive, encouraging active audience participation rather than passive observation.

There was also a beautiful and honorable tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe... A notable component of the early tour stops has been a formal tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe, widely recognized as a pioneer of rock and roll and a groundbreaking gospel musician.

Born in 1915, Sister Rosetta Tharpe was among the first artists to combine gospel music with electric guitar, influencing later legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Chuck Berry. Her innovative style bridged sacred and secular music spaces and helped shape the development of modern American music.

During the Unrestricted Praise Tour, her legacy was acknowledged through a jazz-infused tribute performance highlighting her contribution to gospel and contemporary music history. Organizers stated that including this tribute was part of a broader effort to honor the historical foundations of Christian music while presenting contemporary expressions of worship.

AMC Global Music has structured the tour with professional lighting design, advanced sound engineering, coordinated stage transitions, and centralized tour management to ensure consistency across all nine cities. Group ticket options, student seating packages, and VIP experiences have been made available to broaden accessibility.

Tour organizers shared that several venues experienced extended post-event gatherings, with attendees remaining to network and connect beyond the formal program. This level of engagement has been cited as evidence of the tour’s community-building impact.

The production format balances concert-level energy with moments of reflection, featuring interactive worship segments designed to maintain audience participation throughout the event. Early audience feedback has highlighted both the production quality and the diversity of musical styles as distinguishing factors.

Furthermore, AMC Consultants Global Music and the 2026 Unrestricted Praise Tour is expanding the Cultural Conversation with the new movie called "MOSES: Born of Water and Fire".

In conjunction with the Unrestricted Praise Tour, AMC is also drawing attention to the recently released faith-based film MOSES: Born of Water and Fire, created by Dr. David J. Hoffman. The film is currently available for free streaming on TUBI.

The production presents a dramatized portrayal of the biblical figure Moses, focusing on themes of calling, leadership, deliverance, and obedience. Organizers view the film as complementary to the broader cultural and spiritual messaging of the tour, reinforcing scriptural narratives through cinematic storytelling.

AMC Consultants Global Music has indicated that highlighting MOSES: Born of Water and Fire aligns with its broader mission to promote faith-centered creative works across multiple platforms, including live events and film.

With several cities remaining on the Gulf Coast schedule, organizers anticipate continued growth in attendance and regional engagement. Social media traction, church partnerships, and local endorsements have contributed to rising awareness of the tour.

According to AMC Global Music, the Unrestricted Praise Tour was designed not only as a musical event but as a structured, multi-city initiative aimed at strengthening community connections through faith-driven creative expression.

Remaining tour dates, group packages, and ticket information are available at:

www.AMC500.com

MOSES: Born of Water and Fire (Official Trailer)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.