Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market to Reach USD 5,110.8 Mn by 2035 – TMR Report

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Set to Reach US$ 5,110.8 Mn by 2035, Driven by Plant-Based Protein Demand and Growing Food Processing Sector

Rising demand for plant-based proteins and growth in processed foods drive Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein market to USD 5.11 Bn by 2035.” — Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market The global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. Valued at US$ 2,343.6 million in 2024, the market is projected to reach US$ 5,110.8 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is fueled by rising global demand for plant-based proteins, increasing urbanization, and the expansion of the food processing and convenience foods industry.Access an overview of significant conclusions from our Report in this sample –Hydrolyzed vegetable protein, a versatile plant-based ingredient derived from soy, wheat, corn, pulses, and other vegetables, has become a key component in modern food formulations due to its umami flavor, functional benefits, and clean-label positioning. It is widely used across soups, sauces, meat alternatives, bakery products, seasonings, and ready meals, making it an essential ingredient in the rapidly evolving food landscape.Market OverviewHydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) is produced by breaking down plant proteins into smaller, flavor-active components. This hydrolysis process enhances taste, creates free amino acids, and improves digestibility, making HVP a valuable ingredient in both food and non-food applications. Its deep umami flavor and versatility allow it to be used in snack coatings, culinary pastes, packaged meals, and specialized nutrition products.The Asia Pacific region dominates the HVP market, accounting for 35.5% of global consumption in 2024. The region’s supremacy is driven by a booming food processing industry, increasing demand for processed and convenience foods, and a well-established supply chain for plant proteins such as soy, wheat, and pulses.Soy is the leading vegetable source, holding a market share of 45.2%, due to its excellent amino acid profile, functional properties, and global availability. Other vegetable sources, such as wheat, corn, pea/pulse proteins, mustard, groundnut, rice, and specialty pulses, cater to specific dietary groups or niche applications, adding diversification opportunities in the market.Key Market Growth Drivers1. Rising Global Demand for Plant-Based ProteinsConsumer preferences are rapidly shifting toward plant-based diets, driven by health, sustainability, and ethical considerations. Hydrolyzed vegetable protein has emerged as a key functional ingredient in this trend, providing a source of easily digestible amino acids suitable for vegetarian and flexitarian diets.Plant proteins remain a major contributor to global nutrition, with cereals alone accounting for 36% of the global protein supply in 2023, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. The growing population, urbanization, and demand for nutritious, functional foods are driving food manufacturers to increasingly incorporate HVP into their formulations.Additionally, the focus on reducing animal product consumption globally further strengthens the adoption of plant protein derivatives. HVP enhances taste, texture, and protein content, making plant-forward foods more appealing to consumers.2. Growth of Food Processing and Convenience Foods SectorThe global rise of the food processing industry and the retailing of convenience foods are major forces driving the HVP market. Urban lifestyles have increased consumption of ready-to-eat meals, soups, sauces, and snack foods, where functional ingredients like HVP are essential.HVP not only boosts umami flavor and mouthfeel but also supports clean-label trends, allowing manufacturers to reduce synthetic flavor enhancers such as monosodium glutamate (MSG). Advances in food processing techniques have enhanced HVP quality and versatility, enabling its use in stable, complex, and nutritionally rich products.Key strategies adopted by these companies include:• Product Innovation: Launching plant-based protein platforms, specialty formulations, and allergen-free solutions to meet evolving consumer demands.• Capacity Expansion: Investment in new manufacturing facilities to increase regional production and supply.• Strategic Partnerships & Acquisitions: Engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to expand market presence and diversify product portfolios.• Focus on Clean-Label & Functional Ingredients: Developing HVP solutions aligned with natural, non-GMO, and sustainable trends.Market Challenges & OpportunitiesChallenges:• High Production Costs: Advanced hydrolysis techniques and sourcing high-quality plant proteins may increase production costs.• Regulatory Compliance: HVP products must comply with regional food safety regulations, which vary across markets.• Consumer Perception: Some consumers remain cautious of processed flavor enhancers, even if plant-derived.Opportunities:• Plant-Based Food Boom: Rising global adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets presents significant growth opportunities.• Emerging Markets: Expansion in regions such as India, ASEAN, and Latin America provides untapped potential.• Innovation in Specialty Applications: HVP can be developed for functional beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care products, and pet food.Discover valuable insights and findings from our Report in this sample –Recent Developments• In October 2025, Griffith Foods announced the launch of Versaterra, a plant-based protein platform that includes pure, non-GMO compliant, and allergen-free formulations with a base of pulses and vegetables. As per the company's announcement, Versaterra packs a lot of nutrients while having a very mild taste. It can be kept at room temperature, and it contains no saturated fat.• In October 2025, Ajinomoto announced a US$160 million investment to construct its third Philippine manufacturing facility in Tarlac City under PEZA supervision. Construction begins May 2026 with completion targeted for April 2028. The state-of-the-art factory will produce flavored seasonings and breading mixes, expanding Ajinomoto's regional capacity to meet growing demand across Southeast Asia.• In December 2024, The Kerry Group has successfully completed the first stage of its transaction worth €500 Mn for the sale of Kerry Dairy Ireland to Kerry Co-operative Creameries. With this purchase of a 70% share for €350 Mn, the remaining 30% will be transferred by 2035.Investment Landscape and ROI OutlookThe HVP market presents a strong investment case, driven by high growth rates in plant-based protein demand and functional food ingredients. Key investment considerations include:• Scalability: High global availability of soy, wheat, and pulse crops ensures a steady feedstock supply.• Profitability: Rising adoption in processed foods, snacks, meat alternatives, and nutraceuticals ensures diversified revenue streams.• Return on Investment (ROI): Expected CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2035 indicates stable, long-term growth potential.• Strategic Expansion: Investments in Asia Pacific and emerging markets provide higher ROI due to growing food processing industries and urbanization.Analysis of Key Players – Key Player StrategiesLeading companies in the global HVP market include• Aarkay Food Products Limited• Aipu Food Industry Co., Ltd• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)• Cargill Incorporated• Foodchem International Corporation• Givaudan SA• Griffith Foods• Kerry Group plc• Nactis Flavours• Roquette Frères• Sensient Technologies Corporation• Synergy Flavors• Titan Biotech Limited• Other Key PlayersMarket SegmentationsBy Vegetable Source:• Soy (45.2% share)• Wheat• Corn• Pea/Pulse Proteins• Mustard• Groundnut• Others (Rice, specialty pulses)By Form:• Liquid• Powder• Others (Paste, etc.)By Process:• Acid Hydrolysis• Enzymatic Hydrolysis• Others (Combination, etc.)By Grade:• Food Grade• Non-Food GradeBy Application:• Food & Beverages (Soups, sauces, dressings, meat products, bakery, snacks, ready meals, seasonings)• Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements• Personal Care & Cosmetics• Animal Feed & Pet FoodBy Distribution Channel:• B2B• B2C• Online Platforms• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets• Specialty & Gourmet Stores• Convenience Stores• Others (Independent Retailers, etc.)By Region:• Asia Pacific: Leading with 35.5% market share• North America• Europe• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaCountries Covered: U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, GCC countries, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, ArgentinaWhy Buy This Report?This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market, offering key insights for:• Market Size & Growth Trends: Historical and forecast data for 2020–2035• Competitive Landscape: Detailed company profiles, strategies, and revenue shares• Segmentation Analysis: By vegetable source, form, process, grade, application, distribution channel, and region• Investment Insights: ROI potential, market opportunities, and strategic guidance• Regulatory & Consumer Trends: Understanding clean-label, functional, and plant-based preferencesIt is an essential resource for manufacturers, investors, food formulators, ingredient suppliers, and stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence to make informed business decisions.Buy this Premium Research Report to unlock essential market knowledge –FAQs1. What is Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (HVP)?HVP is a plant-based ingredient produced by hydrolyzing proteins from soy, wheat, corn, pulses, and other vegetables. It enhances umami flavor, texture, and nutritional quality in food and beverage applications.2. Which region leads the HVP market?The Asia Pacific region leads with 35.5% of global consumption, driven by a strong food processing sector, high population, and well-established supply chains for plant proteins.3. What are the key growth drivers for the HVP market?Key drivers include the rising global demand for plant-based proteins, growth of processed and convenience foods, and increasing focus on clean-label ingredients.4. Who are the top players in the HVP market?Leading companies include Ajinomoto, Kerry Group, Givaudan, Cargill, Sensient Technologies, Griffith Foods, ADM, Angel Yeast, Roquette, Titan Biotech, and others. These companies focus on innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships.5. What applications does HVP serve?HVP is used in food & beverages (soups, sauces, meat products, snacks), nutraceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, and animal feed/pet food. Its functional and flavor-enhancing properties make it versatile across multiple industries.Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:Milk Chocolate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/milk-chocolate-market.html Vegan Cheese Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vegan-cheese-market.html Plant-based Protein Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plantbased-protein-market.html Plant-based Milk Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plant-based-milk-market.html About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

