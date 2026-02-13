Explore Authors Magazine announces its list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read this spring

We Are Not Yours by Alex Morton Bastard Soldier, Earnest Medic by Michael Plotkowski Doomsday: Book I by R.L. Gemmill

Spring is just around the corner. Explore Authors Magazine announces its list of hot new fiction, nonfiction, and children's books to read in spring.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bastard Soldier, Earnest Medic by Michael Plotkowski is a raw, darkly funny memoir that follows Joe’s unlikely transformation from a wayward teenager to soldier in this great read. Murphy Road Books, 9798993814377

Set during the 1973 Greek resistance to the junta, We Are Not Yours by Alex Morton follows a musician whose songs inspire a nation — and whose escape from exile sparks an island‑wide effort to protect him from capture in this novel about courage, community, and the power of art to create change. Arts & Letters Publishing, 978-1969853005

Edward Kenny releases his children's book, The Adventures of Chip and Grandpa Chipmunk, a charming children's story and fun adventure that follows Grandpa and Chip as they search for delicious berries. Bluebird Publishing, 979-8985998771

The Farthest Reach by Dr. Robert Wheeler, PhD contemplates the meaning of life and why we are here, exploring the farthest reaches of human thinking in this stirring philosophy book. Imprint: Ontosscience. (FEBRUARY)

From Ann's Anti-Pasta, Shawn's Tortellini Caprese Salad, to Ron's Tender Veal Steak dinner, The Saldi Family and Friends: 8 Generations of Recipes by Ronald Saldi delights with mouth-watering, easy to prepare, Italish dishes. Saldi Family Cookbooks, 9798349566592

In Omega Rose (Omega Rose Trilogy) by. J.R. Marzolf, a global drama spirals out of an ancient secret into a fast-paced, modern world infused with cybercrime, genetic manipulation, and mind control in this gripping sci-fi thriller. Coin Perdue Press, 979-8993325804

There's a spooky conspiracy, in R.L Gemmill's Doomsday: Book I, where in the wake of an unthinkable tragedy, a teenage telepath and her gifted brothers must prove an evil businessman, and other wicked forces are planning humanity's extinction in this exciting teen thriller. Cottingham McMasters Publishing House LLC, 978-1958019177 and The Doomsday Shroud: Book II.

The fantasy saga continues. B.G. Ridge's intriguing follow-up fantasy adventure, Sins of Ei8ht: A hero must betray his morals when he is tasked with stopping a dark force and its chaotic army in this epic magical tale. Os3 Publications, 979-8-9912608-1-7

Bound for Destiny by James R. Trammell follows the stories of Scottish immigrants and early frontier life, and their spiritual journey to understanding their purpose in this inspirational fiction. Freshcall Publishing, 9798218889968

Elizabeth Barton: The Nun Who Defied a King by A. Allan Chibi, offers a fictional recounting of the heavily researched, real-life story of a 16th century nun whose dire prophecies of calamity, won followers and enemies alike in this gripping, historical fiction. Historical Fiction Books, 9781069916600

Children will love the delightful self-esteem building educational 9 book children's book series, Bubbloptus: A Maple Crowe Limited Edition by Latoya Smith. Michigan Ave. Scholastic Publishing, 9798990698420

Former Wisconsin Badger basketball champion and basketball coach, Freddie Owens shares his inspiring journey from Stark Park to championship in his uplifting memoir, Echoes of Stark Park. Legacy Pathway Press, 9798218837327

Joseph William Rucker's memoir, One Pocket shares his inspiring journey to becoming a surgeon and how a mother's love and his grandfather's guidance helped him overcome injustice to achieve his goals. EstherRomy Publishing , 979-8-9940306-1-5

G.V. Jones's Reinventing You: Unlock Your Potential takes the reader on a transformative journey in an essential guide to career reinvention, designed to inspire, empower, and focus on personal branding. (COMING SOON).

Michael T. Ribble, author of the riveting and adventurous Lieutenant Jacob Starke sea novels, pens a new addition to the brilliant Victorian era navy series with, “Lieutenant Jacob Starke at War.” (COMING SOON)

The Rum and Coke Outfit by Mario Pabon follows the derided 1949 all-Puerto Rican 65th Infantry, who must not only survive, but prove themselves to the U.S. military. 979-8295424601

Nicky Pavlovich must find his daughter Maggie and his stolen money before she places both of their lives in jeopardy in Larry Weindruch's and Richard A. Yach's exciting follow-up thriller, Get Maggie: A Chicago Crime Story. (COMING SOON)

Business professionals and authors, Undraye and Loretta Howard, offers a deeper look at how great leaders adapt and thrive when everything around them is up in the air in the self-improvement book, Is This the Way It Is Supposed to Be? Lessons in Leadership and Lived Experiences. (COMING SOON).

Shame on Them: Surviving my Childhood by Bart Bondeson shares the gripping fictional account of a man grappling with a painful childhood and the journey from being abused until the age of twenty-two. (COMING SOON)

Embedded"—An Overview of Nature's Influence on Humanity by Mike King ties environmental science, earth science, biology, evolution, education, and psychology, demonstrating how natural systems continue to influence humanity behaviorally and culturally. (COMING SOON)

In The Wanderer by Stuart Lyle, a young lady takes on a much older mentor who teaches her to unharness her true powers in this epic medieval fantasy adventure. Lio Books, 979-8993926902

Norm Yerke releases his second book, The Life of Jesus, presenting Gospel narrative in a clear, chronological, and accessible way for modern readers in this inspirational and informative book. (COMING SOON).

In One Chance by James Chamberlain, a man down on his luck is given a second chance when a mysterious portal opens, rescuing him in a time of need in this fantasy adventure. Johazi Books, 9798993531601

Brief Memoirs by Broderick Price offers the unvarnished memoir of a young American artist who finds himself traveling Europe during the tumultuous sixties. (COMING

Sitting by the Windowsill of Life with a Spiritual Friend by A.M. Britwell, shares poetry inspired by and analyzes the philosophy of an esteemed musician and philosopher from one of the most famous and renowned mop-topped rock bands in the world. (COMING SOON).

Anita Boseman's lovely literary fiction, Farr Cottage: Back from America tells the story of a young lady who must live with a distant relative in England as his ward until she is thirty years or finds a husband before she is allowed to inherit the estate left by her father. (COMING SOON)

An Ember and A Drop in Time by Steven Shelton, in 1980s southern Kentucky lessons are learned when a young man faces cultural and social challenges in this uplifting coming-of-age journey of self-discovery.

