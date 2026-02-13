Simon Construction Proudly Supports the 2026 Big Bear Hockey Classic

RICHFIELD, MN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simon Construction is proud to announce its support of the 2026 Big Bear Hockey Classic, an annual hockey event founded in honor of fallen Brooklyn Park Police Officer Andy “Big Bear” Suerth and dedicated to supporting first responders and their families in times of need.What began eight years ago as a tribute to Officer Suerth has grown into a powerful community tradition across the Twin Cities, raising more than $92,000 for local first responders facing extraordinary hardship.Each year, the tournament selects a beneficiary within the first responder community. The 2026 Big Bear Hockey Classic will support Washington County Deputy Chris Majeski, who is currently battling metastatic oropharynx (tonsil) cancer.The tournament will take place April 17–19, 2026, at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights, bringing together hockey players, families, businesses, and supporters for a weekend built on camaraderie, remembrance, and generosity.“At Simon Construction, we believe in standing behind the people who stand up for our communities,” said Phil Simon, Owner of Simon Construction. “The Big Bear Hockey Classic represents brotherhood, service, and taking care of your own. We’re honored to support this year’s event and Deputy Majeski.”The Big Bear Hockey Classic offers opportunities to support through sponsorships, donations, raffle contributions, silent auction participation, and event attendance.To learn more about the event or to contribute, visit www.bigbearhc.com To learn more about Simon Construction, visit www.simonconstruction.com About Simon ConstructionSimon Construction is a commercial and industrial general contractor specializing in building envelope construction and comprehensive general contracting services. The company focuses on roofing systems, exterior wall systems, and full building envelope solutions across the Upper Midwest.

