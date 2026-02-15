Gum Confectionery Market to Grow Through 2030 as Mars Revamps Brands, Driving Urbanization-Led Billion-Dollar Expansion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet food industry has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer behaviors and increasing pet ownership worldwide. As more people view their pets as family members, the demand for high-quality and specialized pet nutrition continues to surge. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the pet food sector.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Pet Food Market

The pet food market has expanded significantly and is expected to continue this upward trajectory. It is projected to increase from $78.48 billion in 2025 to $83.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This past growth has been fueled by rising pet ownership, the humanization of pets, the rise of organized pet retail outlets, greater spending on pet wellness, and the broader availability of commercial pet food products. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $109.63 billion by 2030, growing at a faster CAGR of 7.0%. This future expansion is driven by growing consumer interest in functional and therapeutic pet diets, preferences for natural and organic options, the rise of e-commerce pet food sales, advances in pet nutrition science, and innovations involving alternative protein sources. Key trends expected to influence the market include premiumization, increased demand for specialized diets, emphasis on natural and clean-label ingredients, breed- and age-specific formulations, and inventive pet food recipes.

Understanding What Pet Food Consists Of

Pet food refers to feed formulated specifically for dogs and cats, made from ingredients such as grains, oilseed mill byproducts, and meat products. These ingredients are processed and blended to meet the nutritional needs of companion animals, ensuring they receive a balanced diet for their health and well-being.

Primary Drivers Behind the Growth of the Pet Food Market

Rising pet ownership is a central factor propelling the pet food market forward. Owning and caring for pets has become more widespread, with many owners treating their animals as integral members of the family. This shift in attitude has increased demand for premium, specialized, and convenient pet food options. For instance, data from Improve International, a UK-based training provider, indicated that by March 2023, around 38 million pets were living in approximately 57% of UK households (16.2 million homes), marking a 9% rise from 35 million pets in 2022. This notable growth in the pet population underscores the market’s expanding consumer base and its influence on pet food demand.

Regional Overview of the Pet Food Market

In 2025, North America remained the largest market for pet food, followed closely by Western Europe. The broader pet food market analysis also covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and regional growth potential.

