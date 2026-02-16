The conversation around AI marketing strategy is still too focused on producing more content.” — Anthony Neal Macri.

CALABRIA, SOVERATO, ITALY, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As generative AI transforms how people discover brands online, marketing strategist Anthony Neal Macri has introduced a new model designed to address what many founders now recognize as the future of SEO in 2026.With AI-generated summaries, zero-click search behavior, and algorithmic content saturation redefining visibility, Macri argues that traditional traffic-driven SEO strategies are becoming less effective. Instead, authority signals, media citations, and structured brand visibility are becoming the core drivers of sustainable AI search visibility.“The conversation around AI marketing strategy is still too focused on producing more content,” said Macri. “But generative search engines prioritize referenced brands. In 2026, growth will belong to companies that are cited strategically, not just indexed.”Macri’s newly formalized Media-First Growth Framework™ is built around that principle. The model integrates public relations, founder visibility, high-authority media placements, and structured thought leadership into what he calls citation momentum — the compounding effect of consistent third-party validation across trusted digital environments.The framework responds directly to growing uncertainty about how AI is changing SEO. As generative systems increasingly summarize information rather than send direct traffic to websites, brands must rethink how authority is built and measured.Macri currently serves as CMO of LanguageCheck.ai, an AI-powered quality intelligence platform serving global language service providers. He is also the Creative Director of Calabria Food Fest, an internationally recognized travel initiative supported by institutional partners.Earlier in his career, Macri worked in high-scale, performance-driven environments, including serving as Digital Marketing Director at Ashley Madison. There, he developed deep expertise in algorithm-driven acquisition and behavioral conversion systems — experience that now informs his perspective on AI-driven search ecosystems and authority-based brand positioning.Over the past year, companies implementing Macri’s advisory guidance have transitioned from traffic-centric digital marketing to authority-based acquisition strategies, resulting in increased inbound partnership inquiries, stronger media presence, and improved positioning within AI-influenced search environments.As founders and SaaS leaders seek clarity on generative search optimization and AI marketing strategy in 2026, Macri is offering a limited number of advisory engagements focused on:• AI search visibility strategy• Future-proof SEO positioning• Public relations as growth infrastructure• Founder-led authority building• Media-driven brand amplification.“In an AI-mediated internet, brands compete for references, not just rankings,” Macri added.Anthony Neal Macri is available for keynote speaking engagements, executive workshops, and advisory partnerships addressing AI marketing strategy, the future of SEO, and media-first growth in the generative search era.For advisory inquiries or speaking engagements, visit anthonynealmacri.com.

