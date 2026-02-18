CanAm Closes $56 Million EB-5 Loan for Waterview Residences, a Rural TEA Development in Dillon, Colorado

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

Luxury 80-unit development in Dillon secures financing after rapid USCIS approval, with construction set to begin spring 2026 and completion targeted for 2028

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises today announced the successful closing of a $56 million EB-5 loan for Waterview Residences, an 80-unit luxury condominium development located in downtown Dillon, Colorado, with views of Lake Dillon and the Rocky Mountains.

The closing marks an important milestone for the rural Targeted Employment Area project and follows the project’s USCIS Form I-956F approval in just over two months. This rapid approval reflects the strength of the project’s structure and CanAm’s experience operating under the post-RIA EB-5 framework.

Waterview Residences will feature approximately 79,600 net sellable square feet of residential space, along with ground-floor commercial space, and is designed to support economic growth in Summit County while meeting EB-5 job creation and sustainment requirements.

“This closing reflects CanAm’s continued commitment to delivering well-structured EB-5 investments that align immigration outcomes with high-quality development,” said Tom Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of CanAm Enterprises. “Waterview Residences exemplifies the type of rural EB-5 project that benefits investors, local communities, and the broader economy.”

The financing structure reflects CanAm’s long-standing, conservative approach to EB-5 project execution and investor protection.

“Reaching this financing milestone reflects the disciplined underwriting and execution standards we apply across all CanAm projects,” said John Reid, Head of Investment Finance at CanAm Enterprises. “With the EB-5 loan now closed, the project is well positioned to move forward with construction in a manner that aligns with both investment and immigration objectives.”

Construction activity is expected to advance in the coming months, with major on-site work commencing in early spring. Project completion is currently anticipated in early 2028.

Waterview Residences further reflects CanAm’s long-standing leadership in the EB-5 industry. Since its founding in 1987, CanAm has established an industry-leading track record, including $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital repaid to investors, 53 projects fully repaid, more than 9,300 permanent green cards issued, and 3,008 I-829 approvals.

Waterview Residences reflects our focus on well-structured projects that align sound investment fundamentals with disciplined execution and long-term value,” Rosenfeld added.

About CanAm Enterprises

Founded in 1987, CanAm Enterprises is one of the longest-operating EB-5 Regional Center platforms in the United States. The firm is known for its conservative investment philosophy, institutional-quality project structuring, and longstanding commitment to investor transparency and success.

