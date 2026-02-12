Keep riding Lawrence Transit On Demand: Step-by-step guide to update your account ahead of March 1 fares

There is a $3 one-way fare for On Demand trips, starting March 1, 2026.

Payment will be made through the Lawrence Transit On Demand app, which is used for booking trips, or through a web portal.

Payment will be credit card only; no cash or passes will be accepted.

How to add a credit card to Lawrence Transit On Demand:

Open the On Demand app on your device or browser, and click on the person icon in the top left corner.

Select “Payments” and then “Add a Card.”

Enter your credit card details as prompted, and select “Set up.”

If you want to remove a card later, tap on it and select “Remove.”

If you don’t feel comfortable using the app, there’s a secure process for adding your card over the phone.

If you have questions or would like to book a ride over the phone, call customer service at (785) 864-4644. For more information, visit us online at lawrencetransit.org.

Contact: Lawrence Transit, info@lawrencetransit.org, (785) 864-4644