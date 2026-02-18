Jason M. Ruedy: Denver Homeowners Turn to FHA Adjustable Rate Mortgages as Rates Rise

The Home Loan Arranger Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy , widely known as The Home Loan Arranger and a top Colorado mortgage lender, is seeing a significant increase in Denver homeowners choosing FHA adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) to reduce monthly payments amid elevated mortgage rates According to Ruedy, a Colorado mortgage expert with more than 30 years of experience, FHA 3/1 and 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage programs are becoming an attractive solution for borrowers navigating today’s higher interest rate environment.“Many Denver homeowners are looking for ways to lower their monthly mortgage payment without sacrificing flexibility,” says Ruedy. “FHA adjustable-rate mortgages offer a fixed interest rate for the first three or five years, which can create immediate payment relief compared to traditional 30-year fixed-rate options.”An FHA ARM features an initial fixed-rate period — either three or five years — followed by annual adjustments tied to market conditions. For borrowers who plan to refinance, relocate, or reposition within a shorter time horizon, this structure can provide meaningful short-term savings.With Colorado mortgage rates remaining elevated compared to historic lows, Ruedy notes that strategic mortgage planning is becoming more important than ever. As a Denver mortgage broker specializing in FHA loans, mortgage refinancing, and home loan solutions, he emphasizes the importance of aligning loan structure with long-term financial goals.“An FHA ARM isn’t for everyone,” Ruedy explains. “But for the right homeowner — especially those focused on short-term savings or planning to move within five years — it can be a smart financial tool.”As mortgage activity begins to shift in Denver’s competitive housing market, borrowers are increasingly exploring alternatives beyond the standard 30-year fixed mortgage. Ruedy encourages Colorado homeowners to review their options carefully and work with an experienced mortgage professional when evaluating adjustable-rate programs.Homeowners interested in learning more about FHA adjustable-rate mortgages, Colorado home loans, or refinancing opportunities in the Denver metro area can contact Jason M. Ruedy directly for a personalized mortgage analysis.

