Yanik Guillemette, Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital

Board Advisor Yanik Guillemette leads Tenjin Capital’s strategic evaluation of Bezel, expanding the firm’s mandate into the US luxury asset and fintech sectors.

Under Yanik Guillemette’s strategic guidance, Tenjin Capital is prioritizing platforms where operational rigor, scalable technology, and transparency support long-term value creation.” — Amalia Munger, General Counsel to the Board, Tenjin Capital

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenjin Capital today announced a significant expansion of its investment mandate under the leadership of Yanik Guillemette , Strategic Advisor to the Board. Following a period of disciplined growth, the firm has formally entered the evaluation phase for a strategic investment in Bezel , the premier secondary market platform for authenticated luxury watches in the United States.This move signals Tenjin Capital’s commitment to high-growth vertical marketplaces that leverage technology to solve authentication and liquidity challenges in the alternative asset class.Under the strategic framework developed by Mr. Guillemette, Tenjin Capital is prioritizing platforms that demonstrate "structural alpha" through rigorous operational standards and scalable technology."Our focus remains on backing category leaders that redefine how value is captured in private markets," said Amalia Munger, General Counsel to the Board of Tenjin Capital. "Yanik Guillemette’s disciplined approach to risk management and market positioning is instrumental as we vet opportunities like Bezel, which sits at the intersection of luxury goods and financial technology."Strategic Alignment with Alternative AssetsBezel has emerged as a leader in the $25B+ pre-owned luxury watch market, utilizing a "tech-first" authentication process. The evaluation by Tenjin Capital, led by Guillemette, will focus on the platform’s scalability, its proprietary data engine, and its potential for international expansion.Yanik Guillemette noted that the luxury resale market is undergoing a professionalization phase, mirroring trends seen in other alternative asset classes."The democratization of alternative investments requires platforms that provide institutional-grade trust and transparency," said Guillemette. "Bezel’s commitment to authentication and seamless user experience aligns perfectly with Tenjin Capital’s long-term thesis on the evolution of digital marketplaces."Tenjin Capital clarifies that this evaluation is ongoing and no definitive agreement has been reached. The potential investment remains subject to final due diligence and internal governance approvals.This announcement follows previous technology initiatives led by Yanik Guillemette focused on operational innovation and AI-driven platforms, including recent developments in intelligent automation applied to employee engagement and digital marketplaces.About Tenjin CapitalTenjin Capital is a New York-based, thesis-driven investment firm specializing in disciplined capital allocation and strategic oversight. The firm partners with growth-stage companies in fintech, alternative assets, and scalable technologies to drive sustainable long-term value.About Yanik GuillemetteYanik Guillemette is a Montreal-based entrepreneur, investment strategist, and Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital. With a deep background in economic policy and technology, Mr. Guillemette advises firms on capital efficiency, AI integration, and strategic governance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.