RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri: Brian Poe on How the Philippines Is Building AI Governance for Growth

RegulatingAI Podcast Congressman Brian Poe Llamanzares with Sanjay Puri, Founder & Chairman, Knowledge Networks

On RegulatingAI Podcast, Brian Poe shares how the Philippines is balancing AI innovation, regulation, jobs, and investment for sustainable growth.

While AI may take over basic tasks, it opens space for people to specialize and become experts” — Brian Poe

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri Brian Poe on How the Philippines Is Building AI Governance for GrowthOn the RegulatingAI podcast, host Sanjay Puri sat down with Philippine Congressman Brian Poe for a timely and globally relevant conversation recorded live at Davos.The theme was clear: How do you regulate artificial intelligence without suffocating innovation?For the Philippines, that question is no longer theoretical. It’s strategic.A Young AI Ecosystem with Big AmbitionsAs Brian Poe explained to Sanjay Puri on RegulatingAI Podcast, the Philippine AI ecosystem is still in its early stages— “like a newborn baby,” as he described it. But that youth presents opportunity.With a digitally native population of 120 million and a largely English-speaking workforce, the Philippines is uniquely positioned to attract global AI investment. Rather than trying to compete as a first mover with regional leaders, the country is choosing a smarter path: become an agile early adopter.Unlike more mature markets, the Philippines is building its AI rulebook in real time. According to Brian Poe, that means investors and companies have a rare opportunity to help shape the framework from the ground up.Learning from the European Union—Without OvercorrectingDuring the discussion, Sanjay Puri pressed on a crucial issue: Could heavy regulation scare away innovation?Brian Poe acknowledged the global debate around the AI Act in the European Union, where some founders argue regulation has gone too far. The Philippine approach, however, aims for balance.The proposed AI framework bill adopts a risk-based model—categorizing systems by risk levels—but pairs it with a regulatory sandbox and investment incentives. Poe describes the envisioned authority not merely as a regulator, but as a “growth promotion agency.”The signal to the international community is simple: if you want to build AI in the Philippines, do it responsibly—and you’ll find a government willing to support you.Addressing Cybercrime and Deepfakes Head-OnAcross Asia, cybercrime and AI-powered scams are growing concerns. Deepfakes are no longer fringe technology; they’re a global problem.On the RegulatingAI Podcast, Brian Poe made it clear that the Philippines does not want to be a contributor to these risks. Instead, it wants to position itself as a credible, accountable AI hub within ASEAN and beyond.By consolidating legislation around troll farms, deepfakes, and AI governance, Congress aims to create a coherent framework that protects democracy and consumer trust while still enabling innovation.AI and the Workforce: Preparing Before the ShockOne of the most compelling parts of the conversation between the RegulatingAI President Sanjay Puri and Brian Poe on RegulatingAI Podcast centered on workforce disruption.The Philippines has a large business process outsourcing (BPO) sector—one that AI could significantly reshape. Rather than waiting for economic fallout, Poe is advocating proactive upskilling legislation. Workers over 45 would receive priority reskilling support, and larger companies would be encouraged to absorb retrained talent.The philosophy is pragmatic: AI is a tool. You cannot stop the wheel from turning, but you can prepare people to drive it.Sovereign AI and Local IdentityBeyond economics, the Philippines is also investing in data sovereignty and localized AI systems. With over 70 dialects, the country is exploring ways to train AI models that reflect Filipino languages and culture.As Brian Poe emphasized on the platform, this is about more than technology. It’s about inclusion—ensuring that digital transformation doesn’t erase identity.A Forward-Thinking InvitationIn closing his conversation with Sanjay Puri on RegulatingAI Podcast, Brian Poe extended an open invitation: the Philippines is building its digital future now.For policymakers, founders, and investors watching from global stages like Davos, the message is unmistakable. The Philippines is not just regulating AI. It is designing an ecosystem where governance and growth move together—and where emerging markets can shape the next chapter of artificial intelligence.

