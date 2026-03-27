Veteran Humourist’s Relaunched Spy Comedy Delights a New Generation of Readers

NEW MILLS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Blond: Stockport Is Too Much , written by acclaimed British humourist Terry Ravenscroft, is an entertaining and lighthearted spy comedy that continues to delight readers years after its original publication. The book offers a refreshing, laughter-filled twist on the famous secret agent tale, blending action and adventure with Ravenscroft's trademark humour.𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲:The book revolves around a top secret agent James Blond taking on yet another power-hungry villain bent on world domination – this time in the shape of the infamous Dr Goldnojaws – whilst at the same time grappling with an equally relentless enemy, his interminable prostate trouble. As the story unfolds, James Blond must juggle foiling the plans of Dr Goldnojaws whilst constantly finding time to relieve himself. The top agent encounters a pleasure that turns out to be far less straightforward than is usually the case.James Blond: Stockport Is Too Much is another brilliant addition to Ravenscroft's work. The book is fast-paced and beautifully written in the style of Ian Fleming.𝗨𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗺𝗲𝘀:Whilst the book relates a tale of the many trials and tribulations of being a secret agent, it also subtly pays tribute to the bittersweet realities of ageing and growing old, something Ravenscroft navigates with both wit and warmth.𝗪𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘁𝘆𝗹𝗲:Written by an author who has penned scripts for iconic British comedy shows and comedies, James Blond: Stockport Is Too Much taps expertly into comedic timing with perfectly-placed jokes, genuine suspense, and effortless humour.Throughout the book, Ravenscroft ensures that a sense of story persists alongside the laughs, with well-drawn characters that capture the imagination. The writing is British to its core, with scenarios clearly inspired by Ravenscroft's Northern roots and keen observations of everyday life.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿:Born in New Mills, Derbyshire, in 1938, Terry Ravenscroft has spent decades crafting comedy masterpieces, including scripts for Les Dawson, The Two Ronnies, Morecambe and Wise, Alas Smith and Jones, Not the Nine O'Clock News, Ken Dodd, and Roy Hudd, among others. He's also credited with the award-winning BBC radio series Star Terk II. The veteran humourist has 21 books under his belt, with three ranking in the Top 10 of the Kindle bestsellers: Stairlift to Heaven, Dear Coca-Cola, and Dear Air 2000.𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽:Readers looking for a laughter-induced journey through a thriller-action-adventure featuring a decidedly imperfect secret agent will find this book rewarding.The book flows smoothly, without unnecessary buildup or unwarranted tension, and features a few delightfully raw jokes that push the boundaries of political correctness.𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆James Blond: Stockport Is Too Much is being reintroduced to find the new audience of comedy and spy fiction enthusiasts, who have reached adulthood since it was first published in 2011.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.