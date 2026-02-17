Logistics Stability Is Not a Feature; It’s a Survival Strategy: Softlink Global CEO on the Hidden Costs of Complexity

Founder and CEO, Softlink Global

As trade volatility rises, Softlink Global’s CEO, Amit Maheshwari, calls for operational discipline over costly complexity in freight technology.

In logistics, speed is irrelevant if your system cannot survive a real-world operational failure.” — Amit Maheshwari, Founder & CEO, Softlink Global

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global trade enters a period of heightened volatility, Amit Maheshwari, CEO of Softlink Global, has issued a perspective on the growing disconnect between enterprise software costs and operational reality. In an industry where "High-cost market leaders" have become synonymous with rigid complexity, Maheshwari argues that the future of freight forwarding depends on operational restraint, not more features."We have reached a tipping point where the software meant to manage global trade has become its own logistical hurdle," said Maheshwari. "When a system becomes so complex that it requires a small army of consultants just to keep it running, it is no longer a tool—it’s an anchor. In logistics, speed is irrelevant if your system cannot survive a real-world operational failure."𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿For decades, the industry has defaulted to the High-cost market leader, assuming that a higher price tag equated to lower risk. However, as trade lanes shift and margins tighten, the "enterprise burden" of these systems is being exposed. High licensing fees and the "bolt-on" approach to new technology like AI have created systems that are powerful on paper but fragile in live operations.Maheshwari identifies three critical risks currently facing global logistics providers:1. Complexity as a Cost: High-cost systems often force operators into rigid workflows that don't account for the messiness of real-world trade.2. Fragmented Truth: Using multiple tools to bridge the gaps in an aging ERP creates "silent errors" that only surface when a shipment is already stuck.3. The AI Mirage: Bolting AI onto a legacy core creates more work, not less. Intelligence must be embedded, not added.𝗔 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵Through the development of Logi-Sys , Softlink Global has championed a different path: a single, unified platform built for the operator, not the demo room."The question shouldn't be 'Does this system have every feature imaginable?' "Maheshwari continued. "The question must be, 'Will this system still be here when things go wrong?' We have seen three decades of tech waves rise and fall. The survivors are always those who prioritize the integrity of the shipment over the narrative of the software."Softlink Global continues to position its Logi-Sys platform as the credible, enterprise-grade alternative for global providers looking to reclaim control from fragmented systems and overpriced legacy incumbents.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹Softlink Global is a leading trade technology provider and the digital backbone of freight and logistics. Powering 5,000+ logistics businesses across 50+ countries for over three decades, its flagship platform, Logi-Sys, delivers a unified source of truth for freight forwarders and logistics providers worldwide, with a strong focus on operational stability, discipline, and long-term resilience.For more details, visit www.softlinkglobal.com

𝗔𝗻 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄 𝗼𝗳 𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗶-𝗦𝘆𝘀

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.