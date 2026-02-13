Deputy Minister Andries Nel raises awareness on importance of Vetting and Compliance with the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO), 13 Feb

The Deputy Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will visit a school in Mitchells Plain to meet with stakeholders and to highlight awareness of the importance of the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) on Friday, 13 February 2026.

The NRSO was established by the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007. It is a record of names of those found guilty of sexual offences against children and other vulnerable persons. The NRSO seeks to ensure that offenders do not work with vulnerable persons and gives employers in the public or private sectors such as schools, crèches and hospitals the right to check that any person being hired is fit to work with children or other vulnerable persons.

The Deputy Minister will be awarding of certificates to schools that have fully complied with the NRSO requirements and to acknowledge their commitment in protecting learners and vulnerable persons.

The visit aims to acknowledge a number of schools that have upheld their legal obligations. It also aims to promote best practice within the education sector and will encourage sustained compliance. This public recognition given also strengthens public confidence in the schooling system and underscores government’s commitment to safe, secure, and rights-based learning environments.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 February 2026

Time: 08h30

Venue: Princeton High School, Mitchells Plain

Media enquiries and confirmations:

Mr Samuel Modipane, Director Media Research and Liaison: Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 081 440 6179

