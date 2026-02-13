Gauteng Provincial Legislature invites media to apply for media accreditation for Gauteng State of the Province Address

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) invites members of the media to apply for photo accreditation to cover the Official Opening of the 3rd Term of the 7th Legislature and the State of the Province Address (SOPA) by Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The event will be presided over by the Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Honourable Morakane Mosupyoe.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 23 February 2026

Time: 16h00

Venue: Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg

Premier Lesufi will use this constitutional platform to reflect on the Provincial Government’s achievements and challenges over the past year. The Address will further outline the province’s strategic priorities and service delivery plans for the year ahead.

Media accreditation

All members of the media wishing to cover the Official Opening and the State of the Province Address must be accredited.

Accreditation Application Deadline: Wednesday, 18 February 2026 at 17h00

Access: Strictly by accreditation only. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Upon submission, a confirmation email will be sent with collection details.

Accreditation tags must be collected in person at the Johannesburg City Hall from Thursday, 19 February – Sunday, 22 February 2026 (08h00 – 16h00).

Additional provision has been made for collection of photo accreditations during the media networking session on the 19th February 2026 at 18h00 at The Capital on The Park (Sandton).

Application: Please apply via the link below, or scan the accompanying QR Code:

https://forms.office.com/r/8JeDA15i2s

