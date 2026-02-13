Aer Lingus launches new direct flights from Ireland to Barbados for spring 2026

The Dream Villa Barbados Seaclusion Villa in Barbados Landmark House and Cottage Overlooking The Beach at Sandy Lane in Barbados

Fly direct from Dublin to Barbados in spring 2026 and elevate your Caribbean escape with Irish luxury villa company Exceptional Villas.

At Exceptional Villas, every enquiry is handled by a dedicated Barbados specialist whose first-hand knowledge of the island ensures a truly personalised experience.” — Linda Browne, CEO

KENMARE, KERRY, IRELAND, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish holidaymakers dreaming of turquoise waters, powder-white beaches and effortless luxury have reason to celebrate. The announcement of a new temporary direct air service between Dublin and Barbados for spring 2026 opens an exciting opportunity to experience one of the Caribbean’s most prestigious island destinations - non-stop from home.

From 31 March to 31 May 2026, Aer Lingus will operate a seasonal service between Dublin and Bridgetown, running three times weekly on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Flights will be operated on the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR aircraft, offering both Business and Economy cabins, with fares available from €229 each way.

What makes Barbados special?

Barbados has long held a special place in the hearts of Irish visitors. Known for its warm hospitality and sophisticated charm, the island offers far more than just sunshine.

Barbados is a refined Caribbean escape that effortlessly blends natural beauty, rich heritage and understated luxury - from its powder-white beaches and calm turquoise waters along the Platinum West Coast to the vibrant culture and colonial charm of its capital, Bridgetown.

Visitors can swim with turtles, sail at sunset, enjoy world-class golf and polo, explore lively local markets, experience renowned rum distilleries, savour authentic Bajan cuisine, and unwind in some of the Caribbean’s most prestigious beachfront villas and resorts, making the island a perfect balance of relaxation, adventure, culture and sophisticated island living.

Where to Stay in Barbados: Exceptional Villas Leads the Way

As Ireland’s leading luxury villa rental specialist in the Caribbean, Exceptional Villas, based in Kenmare, Co. Kerry, is uniquely positioned to curate unforgettable Barbados vacations.

Exceptional Villas specialises in hand-picked luxury properties across the island’s most prestigious locations including Sandy Lane and Paynes Bay to name a few. Exceptional Villas offers an exclusive portfolio of luxury holiday rentals, ranging from one-bedroom beachfront villas and apartments perfect for couples, to elegant family residences with private pools and spectacular fully staffed 10-bedroom estates.

“Our team has visited Barbados many times and personally knows each of our villas,” says Linda Browne, CEO of Exceptional Villas. “We pride ourselves on offering not just accommodation, but a fully tailored experience providing a complimentary concierge service to assist with booking private chefs and yacht charters to golf at world-class courses.”

With first-hand island expertise and long-standing relationships with villa owners, the company ensures Irish clients enjoy the highest standards of comfort, privacy and personalised service.

While the new Dublin–Barbados route is currently scheduled as a temporary service, it offers Irish visitors to Barbados a unique window to fly directly to the Caribbean this spring without connecting through the UK or the US.

For those seeking winter sun, privacy and elevated comfort, Barbados - paired with a private luxury villa - represents the ultimate escape.

As an Irish company working closely with families and discerning travellers, we are truly delighted to see a direct route from Dublin to Barbados,” said Linda Browne. “Barbados remains our most sought-after Caribbean destination, and we anticipate very strong interest from the Irish market for this exceptional opportunity.”

About Exceptional Villas

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company based in Kenmare, Co. Kerry. Specialising in the Caribbean and European destinations, the company is renowned for its carefully curated portfolio, personal service and expert destination knowledge. Barbados remains its most sought-after island destination for Irish clients.

