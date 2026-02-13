Entrepreneur launches crowdfunding campaign to save Noah’s Ark replica and bring it to Israel via a European tour

BIDDINGHUIZEN, NETHERLANDS, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dutch entrepreneur Daniel Vandy has launched an international crowdfunding campaign to preserve a life-size replica of Noah’s Ark for future generations and, if sufficient support is raised, ultimately bring it to Israel. The project concerns the well-known wooden Ark that was built in the Netherlands in 2012 according to the biblical dimensions.The Ark—measuring 122 meters long, 28 meters wide, and 27 meters high—has attracted more than half a million visitors over the years and received international media attention from both Dutch and foreign outlets. Due to aging, weather exposure, and rising maintenance costs, the long-term preservation of the structure now requires immediate action.Initiator Daniel Vandy launched the international crowdfunding campaign to restore and preserve Noah’s Ark together with supporters worldwide, both large and small. Similar to the successful series The Chosen, which was made possible through crowdfunding, this project aims to make the Ark accessible to a global audience. Thanks to sponsor contributions, admission to the Ark would remain free for all visitors, allowing people of all ages to experience this biblical story firsthand.If the first phase of the crowdfunding campaign is successful, the plan is for the Ark to travel across Europe. During this European tour, the story of Noah will be shared with audiences in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy. The tour is intended to raise awareness of the project and build broad public support for a potential next phase.With sufficient funding, the Ark would then be fully restored and prepared for transport. In a later phase, the structure could be brought to Israel, where it would function as an educational and cultural attraction for families, schools, and international visitors.The project is overseen by the Dutch ‘Bring the Ark Home Foundation’ that, if the campaign succeeds, will assume ownership, management, and operation of the Ark. The crowdfunding campaign has recently launched.Help preserve Noah’s Ark for future generations!Join our Crowdfunding campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-buy-renovate-and-bring-the-ark-of-noah-replica-to-israel Contact: info@restorenoahsark.com

