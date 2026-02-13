New Durable Vehicle Branding Solution Helps Companies Cut Fleet Sticker Costs by 54%

Alamri Advertising technicians applying a large-scale vinyl wrap on a passenger bus during a field installation in Riyadh. A specialist installing a grey and red vinyl wrap on a KACST industrial security vehicle as part of a fleet branding project. Alamri Advertising technicians installing a custom vinyl wrap on a WEQAA Center vehicle at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture office.

Alamri Advertising introduces durable truck stickers to end frequent maintenance cycles, helping logistics firms reduce branding costs by 54% in Saudi climate.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alamri Advertising, a leader in the advertising equipment sector since 1991, has announced the launch of a specialized generation of car sticker solutions, specifically engineered to withstand the extreme climatic conditions of the Kingdom. This strategic move addresses the significant marketing budget leaks faced by enterprises due to traditional vinyl wrap products, which often suffer from fading and degradation within less than two years.

The spokesperson for Alamri Advertising, Eng. Saleh Mohammed, stated that logistics and distribution companies operating a vehicle branding Riyadh fleet face a persistent challenge: the frequent need to re-apply stickers due to sun damage. This cycle results in substantial annual costs. He added, "Today, we provide a radical solution with a sticker for cars that lasts up to 5 years, backed by a 3-year warranty against sun-burn and fading. This reduces periodic re-installation costs by 54% over the same period, ensuring the visual identity of the fleet remains intact against Riyadh’s harsh climate."

The agency employs a unique strategy in vehicle branding, utilizing premium 3M materials and high-quality 3M sticker technology to ensure durability. Their approach includes offering a 50% discount on the first trial sample and a comprehensive re-installation guarantee. To further enhance the corporate identity, the agency provides value-added gifts, such as embroidered polo shirts for drivers, along with on-site installation services at the client’s facility to ensure zero disruption to transportation operations.

It is worth noting that Alamri Advertising holds a distinguished track record, earning the trust of major government entities for large-scale car branding and bus branding projects. Their portfolio includes the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Riyadh Municipality, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), in addition to national projects in Boulevard City and King Saud University.

In the private sector, the agency manages the car wrap Riyadh operations for giants like Almarai, Al Rajhi Bank, and Danube. Leveraging 35 years of deep understanding of the Saudi market, they continue to deliver the highest quality standards in car sticker printing and installation.

To learn more about our solutions for enhancing your fleet’s identity, please visit the service page: Vehicle Branding - Alamri Advertising

