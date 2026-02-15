Organic Poultry Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 Driven by Expanding Restaurant and Food Service Sector

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic poultry market has been steadily gaining traction as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier and safer food choices. With a growing emphasis on sustainable farming and animal welfare, the market is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the key drivers behind its growth, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of organic poultry.

Organic Poultry Market Size and Growth Forecast Through 2026 and Beyond

The organic poultry market has experienced consistent growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.23 billion in 2025 to $9.61 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly driven by heightened consumer awareness about food safety, the expansion of organic poultry farming practices, increased recognition of the health benefits linked to antibiotic-free poultry, growth in specialty poultry retailers, and improvements in cold chain logistics.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue its steady rise, reaching $11.38 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3%. The anticipated growth is fueled by rising demand for value-added organic poultry products, broader adoption of sustainable farming practices, increased use of digital farm management systems, growing investments in organic feed production, and a stronger focus on animal welfare standards. Notable trends expected during this period include higher consumption of organic eggs and meat, greater popularity of cage-free and free-range poultry, wider acceptance of organic certification, expansion of premium product lines, and enhanced biosecurity protocols.

Defining Organic Poultry and Its Applications

Organic poultry products refer to meat derived from birds that are processed and preserved through natural methods such as smoking, salting, or fermenting, without the use of chemicals. The birds, including broilers and organic layers, are raised on organic or non-synthetic feed in open environments protected from extreme weather conditions. The use of antibiotics, growth hormones, and other growth-promoting substances is strictly prohibited in organic poultry farming. These products find their way into various channels including food processing industries, restaurants, eateries, animal feed compounds, and households.

How Expanding Restaurant and Food Service Sectors Boost Organic Poultry Demand

The growth of restaurants and food service establishments is a significant force propelling the organic poultry market. Restaurants, which typically offer sit-down dining with a variety of prepared dishes, are increasingly incorporating organic poultry into their menus. This rising demand encourages farmers and suppliers to scale up organic poultry production, potentially lowering costs and making these products more accessible to a broader consumer base. To illustrate, in 2023, US consumers spent $4,485 per capita on food away from home—covering restaurants and takeout—a noticeable increase from $4,004 in 2022, according to the US Department of Agriculture. This heightened spending underscores the expanding role of dining establishments in driving organic poultry consumption.

Regional Overview of the Global Organic Poultry Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the organic poultry market, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest key region. The market report covers a broad range of geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

