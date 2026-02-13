Latino-Founded Skincare Brand Setú Launches “Before the Spotlight” at New York Fashion Week

Setú® Skincare for Men Setú® Skincare for Men Made with Latin American Ingredients Proud to support Latino talent at NYFW.

When the spotlight hits, Latino creatives carry more than talent. They carry their countries, their culture, and the journey that shaped them.” — Ricardo Aranda

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global fashion world turns its attention to New York Fashion Week, one Latino-founded brand is asking a powerful question:When the spotlight hits, what do you represent?, a dermatologist-developed men’s skincare brand powered by legendary Latin American ingredients , is launching its NYFW campaign titled “Eyes on NYC. Culture on You.” The initiative highlights Latino creatives preparing for the runway, stage, and spotlight while proudly representing their heritage.At a moment when Latino cultural visibility is stronger than ever, Setúdelivers a clear message: preparation is more than appearance. It is identity.“New York Fashion Week is about showing up as your best self,” said Ricardo Aranda, Co-Founder of Setú. “That belief sits at the core of our mission. For Latino creatives, that mindset is what carries culture and country into the spotlight. When you walk into that room, you represent more than yourself. You represent your heritage.”The campaign features a series of collaborations with Latino actors, models, photographers, and digital creators, including actor and singer Nestor Bracho.Each short-form film captures the moments before the cameras turn on: cleansing, hydrating, protecting, and recovering from long days under intense lights.Beyond skincare content, the series reinforces a broader cultural narrative: Latino talent belongs on global stages, without dilution or translation.Setúwas founded by Venezuelan siblings Ricardo Aranda and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jennifer Aranda to modernize men’s skincare while celebrating the richness of Latin American ingredients. The brand’s formulations feature moringa, yerba mate, sarsaparilla, guaraná, açaí, and maca, ingredients deeply rooted in Latin American heritage and tradition.“Men’s skincare has long been overlooked,” said Dr. Aranda. “Our mission is to elevate both the routine and the story behind it. We are proud to support Latino talent that carries culture confidently onto the world stage.”Through its NYFW activation, Setúpositions itself at the intersection of fashion, culture, and modern masculinity, redefining what it means for men to care for their skin while honoring their heritage.As eyes remain fixed on NYC, Setúinvites men everywhere to reflect:Are you ready for the spotlight?________________________________________About SetúSetúis a Latino-founded men’s skincare brand developed by a board-certified dermatologist and powered by legendary Latin American ingredients. Created to simplify routines while elevating cultural pride, Setúdelivers modern, effective formulations designed for confident, global men. Learn more at www.setupersonalcare.com

