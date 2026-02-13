‘The Road to Autonomous ITSM Starts Here’: Rezolve.ai to Showcase ‘Self-Driving’ Service Desk at Pink26

Rezolve.ai Pink 2026

Rezolve.ai announced Platinum Sponsorship at Pink26, unveiling Self-Driving ITSM with Agentic Sidekick 3.0 and autonomous L1 support.

ITSM shouldn’t just respond; it should drive itself.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, a leader in purpose-built Agentic AI, today announced its presence as a Platinum Sponsor at Pink26, the 29th Annual International IT Service Management Conference and Exhibition. Taking place from February 16–19 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, the event serves as the launchpad for Rezolve.ai’s latest vision: Self-Driving ITSM.

As legacy platforms become increasingly expensive "ticket loggers," Rezolve.ai is introducing a "Next Generation" architecture that moves beyond simple workflows toward true autonomy. Visitors to Booths #4 & #5 will experience the Agentic Sidekick 3.0, a team of eight specialized AI agents capable of resolving tickets and automating L1 requests 24/7 without human intervention.

Disrupt or Be Disrupted

In an era where 80% of L1 tickets can be fully automated, Rezolve.ai is helping IT leaders transition from reactive troubleshooting to proactive service delivery. The company’s platform integrates a full ITSM suite—including Incident, Problem, and Change Management—with advanced capabilities like Reasoning RAG for hallucination-free knowledge support and Rezolve VoiceIQ for automated telephony.

“We aren’t just bolting AI onto old tools,” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai. “We’ve built a dedicated agentic architecture that allows IT leaders to ‘buy’ a ready-to-work AI workforce. Our goal is to eliminate L1 activities completely, delivering live autonomous support in weeks, not months.”

Exclusive Offers at Pink26 (Booths #4 & #5):

Free DeskIQ Assessment: Discover your organization's specific automation and ROI potential with a personalized assessment (valued at $25,000).

Agentic Sidekick Demos: Live walkthroughs of specialized AI agents resolving complex requests in real-time within MS Teams and Slack.

The Grand Raffle: Attendees can participate for a chance to win prizes worth $1,000, with winners announced on the final day of the exhibition.

Meet the Leadership: Connect with CRO & Co-Founder Manish Sharma, B2B Sales Leader Robert O’Brien, and Senior Sales Leader Chris Martin to discuss the future of the ITSM landscape.

“ITSM is shifting from reactive ticket handling to proactive, experience-centric service management,” added Manish Sharma, CRO & Co-founder. “At Pink26, we are showing leaders how to move beyond manual workflows. The road to autonomous ITSM starts at our booth, where the 'self-driving' future of service delivery is already in action.”

For more information or to register for a personalized demo at Pink26, visit: https://www.rezolve.ai/lp/event-pink.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is a pioneer in Agentic IT Service Management (AITSM), delivering a chat-native platform that automates employee support and IT operations. By leveraging a multi-agent AI architecture, Rezolve.ai helps global enterprises reduce costs, improve SLA performance, and provide seamless 24/7 support within the tools employees already use.

Rezolve.ai’s Agentic SideKick 3.0

