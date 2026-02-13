CRMIT Solutions Champions AI-First Transformation in Healthcare at Lok Bhavan, Uttarakhand

Dhanwantri

DEHRADUN, INDIA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT Solutions, a top-tier Salesforce Summit Partner, participated in the “Effective Use of AI in the Healthcare Sector” program at Lok Bhavan, Uttarakhand, earlier in December 2025.The programme was organised by HNB Uttarakhand Medical Education University, and was attended by Hon. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat.Addressing the programme as the Chief Guest, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) said that understanding and adopting AI and technology is a necessity of the 21st century. He stated that the present era is the era of AI, and societies and nations that effectively embrace technology will move ahead.Vinod Narapa Reddy (CEO, CRMIT) & C.V. Venkata Subramanian (COO, CRMIT), shared insights into the utility of AI in healthcare – specifically focusing on the real-world impact of the AI-based application, “𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐧w𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢” (a HealthCARE360 initiative from CRMIT)Dhanwantri is a two-way referral management system designed by CRMIT Solutions for PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana). This system is intended to enable a seamless patient journey across all levels of care, addressing the fragmentation that often occurs when patients transition from a Health and Wellness Center (HWC) to advanced care and back.“The true success of AI in healthcare lies in its ability to bridge the gaps in patient care that traditional systems often miss. With Dhanwantri, we are creating a seamless, 2-way referral ecosystem that ensures patients, especially those in rural areas, receive continuous, high-quality care.” added Dr. Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, MS, FRCS, Advisor (Healthcare) at CRMIT Solutions and Clinical Director at CARE Hospitals.Dhanwantri is inspired by the vision of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and articulated by his mentee, Prof Arun Tiwari ji, with the guidance of Dr. Vishnu Swaroop Reddy, Dr. P S Reddy and Saurabh Gupta.“It is a vision where technology amplifies compassion, ensuring patients never fall through the cracks and are served with dignity, speed, and scientific precision.” explained Saurabh Gupta, Chief Impact Officer, CRMIT Solutions.For more details on Dhanwantri please visit or write to ask@crmit.comAbout CRMIT SolutionsCRMIT Solutions is a leading Enterprise AI Solutions Provider specializing in CRM-led digital transformation and decision transformation solutions, all powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). The flagship Agent Success Value Plan (ASVP) leverages decision science and agentic AI techniques, delivering exceptional value for both money and time.ContactMedia RelationsCRMIT Solutionsmarketing@crmit.com

HealthCARE360 Dhanwantari

