Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach USD 71.81 Billion by 2032 as per Maximize Market Research

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market was valued at USD 43.79 Bn. in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 71.81 Bn. by 2032, growing at a 7.32% CAGR.

Decentralized treatment solutions are gaining momentum across industrial and urban sectors, reveals Maximize Market Research.” — Maximize Market Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is entering a new phase of growth as governments, utilities, and industries accelerate investments in energy-efficient water treatment equipment for municipal and industrial applications. Rising water scarcity, tightening environmental regulations, and aging infrastructure are driving the adoption of advanced solutions across both developed and emerging economies.The global market size was valued at USD 43.79 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period. The growth trajectory reflects increasing demand for industrial water recycling and reuse treatment equipment, desalination systems, and advanced membrane separation technology for wastewater treatment.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/118703/ Key Market Trends & Insights from the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market ReportMembrane separation technology dominated the equipment segment in 2025, driven by rising adoption of membrane bioreactor systems for municipal wastewater treatment and reverse osmosis desalination. These technologies offer higher efficiency, smaller footprints, and improved compliance with stringent discharge norms.Municipal applications accounted for nearly 66% of total revenue in 2025, supported by expanding urban populations and increased investments in large-scale municipal water treatment infrastructure projects across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.Desalination equipment is projected to record the fastest growth rate through 2032, particularly in water-stressed regions. Rising demand for advanced desalination and water reuse treatment systems is transforming seawater and brackish sources into reliable freshwater supplies.Tertiary treatment systems held over 43% market share in 2025, reflecting the growing need for high-purity water in industrial processes, power generation, and municipal reuse applications.Industrial water treatment demand is accelerating in sectors such as oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and food & beverage, driven by stricter discharge regulations and rising adoption of smart industrial wastewater treatment equipment.Asia Pacific led the global market with over 33% share in 2025, supported by rapid industrialization, population growth, and large-scale investments in decentralized wastewater treatment systems for urban infrastructure.Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Segmentation: Membrane Technologies and Municipal Demand Driving GrowthWater and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market segmentation highlights where the industry’s next wave of innovation is unfolding. Municipal utilities are rapidly adopting energy-efficient water treatment equipment for municipal and industrial applications, while industries shift toward industrial water recycling and reuse treatment equipment. At the center of this transition, advanced membrane separation technology for wastewater treatment and membrane bioreactor systems for municipal wastewater treatment are driving smarter, more sustainable, and high-efficiency treatment strategies worldwide.By TypeFiltrationUltra-FiltrationMicro-FiltrationDisinfectionAdsorptionDesalinationTestingOthersBy DerivativeMunicipalIndustrialOil & GasPulp & PaperChemicalsFood & BeverageOthersPower,Mining,PharmaceuticalsBy ProcessPrimary TreatmentSecondary TreatmentTertiary TreatmentBy EquipmentMembrane SeparationBiologicalDisinfectionSludge DewateringOthersGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/118703/ Scope of the Report Includes Key Equipment SegmentsFiltration SystemsUltra-filtration equipmentMicro-filtration systemsAdvanced membrane filtration unitsDisinfection EquipmentUV disinfection systemsOzonation equipmentChlorination systemsMembrane & Desalination SystemsReverse osmosis (RO) systemsMembrane bioreactors (MBR)Advanced desalination unitsBiological Treatment EquipmentAeration systemsBiofiltration unitsActivated sludge equipmentSludge Treatment SystemsDewatering equipmentThickening and drying systemsSludge screening equipmentEmerging Technology and Infrastructure InsightsSmart water treatment systems with IoT-enabled sensors and predictive maintenance tools are transforming traditional plants into data-driven, energy-optimized facilities.Decentralized and modular treatment units are gaining traction in industrial zones, remote communities, and expanding urban suburbs, enabling faster deployment and reduced pipeline costs.Energy-efficient treatment technologies are becoming a priority, with utilities integrating renewable power sources and low-energy membrane systems to reduce operating costs and carbon footprints.Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are accelerating infrastructure modernization, particularly in emerging markets where funding gaps have historically slowed treatment plant deployment.Recent Developments in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment MarketIn 2024–2025, Veolia Environment continued integrating assets acquired through its global consolidation strategy, strengthening its municipal reuse and desalination portfolios across the Middle East and Asia. Meanwhile, Suez Environment accelerated partnerships and regional contracts in industrial water recycling, especially in high-growth chemical and semiconductor clusters, positioning itself as a key provider of zero-liquid-discharge and advanced membrane solutions in water-stressed regions.On the technology and equipment front, DuPont Water Solutions expanded its advanced membrane and ion-exchange portfolio through strategic collaborations and capacity investments aimed at high-purity industrial water applications. In 2025, Pentair plc acquired Hydra-Stop for approximately USD 292 million to strengthen its flow-control and municipal infrastructure capabilities, while also completing smaller equipment acquisitions to enhance its filtration and water solutions segments.Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Regional Insights: How Asia Pacific Leads and North America Drives Smart Infrastructure UpgradesAsia Pacific dominates the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and large-scale investments in municipal water infrastructure across China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region’s acute water stress is accelerating adoption of energy-efficient treatment and desalination systems. North America stands as the second-largest market, supported by strict environmental regulations, advanced industrial recycling practices, and extensive upgrades of aging water infrastructure using smart, membrane-based technologies.Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, Key Players:Veolia EnvironmentSuez EnvironmentDuPont Water SolutionsPentair plcXylem Inc.Aquatech International CorporationEvoqua Water Technologies CorporationEcolab Inc.Calgon Carbon Corp.GE Water and Process TechnologiesITT CorporationUnited UtilitiesVA Tech WabagThermax IndiaSiemens India Water TechnologiesIon Exchange India Ltd.Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.OthersGet access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-equipment-market/118703/ FAQs:What is the projected growth of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by 2032?Ans: Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market was valued at USD 43.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 71.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.32%. Growth is driven by water scarcity, stricter environmental regulations, aging infrastructure, and rising adoption of energy-efficient treatment, desalination, and industrial water recycling technologies.Which segments are leading the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market?Ans: Membrane separation leads the equipment segment due to its efficiency and compact design. Municipal applications dominate by derivative with about 66% share, supported by urban infrastructure investments. Tertiary treatment holds the largest process share, driven by the demand for high-purity and reusable water.Which regions dominate the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market?Ans: Asia Pacific leads the market due to rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and strong municipal water investments. North America ranks second, supported by strict environmental regulations, advanced recycling practices, and major upgrades of aging water infrastructure using smart treatment technologies.Analyst Perspective:From an analyst perspective, the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment sector is evolving into a strategic infrastructure industry as utilities and industries prioritize water reuse, energy efficiency, and regulatory compliance. Competitive intensity is increasing among global technology providers investing in advanced membranes, digital monitoring, and modular systems. Asia Pacific will remain the primary adoption hub, while North America focuses on infrastructure upgrades. Future strategies will center on decentralized systems, industrial recycling solutions, and technology-driven service models.Related Reports:Water Filtration System Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/water-filtration-system-market/286621/ Water Treatment System Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-water-treatment-system-market/16545/ Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market/13697/ Biological Wastewater Treatment Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-biological-wastewater-treatment-market/98441/ Packaged Water Treatment Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-packaged-water-treatment-market/86619/ Top Reports:The Propylene Glycol Market size was valued at USD 4.70 Billion in 2024 and the total Propylene Glycol revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 6.63 Billion: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-propylene-glycol-market/33146/ Duty-Free liquor Market size was valued at US$ 10.50 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 10.8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 21.53 Bn: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-duty-free-liquor-market/94512/ The Packaging Printing Market size was valued at USD 548.89 Billion in 2025 and the total Packaging Printing revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2026 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 746.97 Billion by 2032: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-packaging-printing-market/22799/ The Static RAM Market size was valued at USD 468.25 Million in 2024 and the total Static RAM revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 557.30 Million: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-static-ram-market/115858/ The Awning Market size was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in 2024 and the total Awning revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 16.67 Billion: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-awning-market/21221/ About Maximize Market Research – Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Domain (Material & Chemical):Maximize Market Research delivers comprehensive insights into the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market within the Material & Chemical domain. Our research focuses on technology adoption, sustainability trends, regulatory shifts, and industrial water management strategies, helping clients identify growth opportunities, optimize investments, and strengthen competitive positioning in evolving global markets.With a strong global client base, Maximize Market Research supports leading enterprises with data-driven analysis and growth-focused consulting. In the Material & Chemical domain, our studies on water and wastewater treatment equipment provide actionable intelligence on process innovations, advanced materials, and industrial sustainability practices shaping the next phase of infrastructure development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.