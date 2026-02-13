Blake Napierala Opens The Phinest Buds, A New York State-Licensed Adult-Use Cannabis Dispensary in Cheektowaga, NY

The Phinest Buds - Established 2024 The Phinest Buds Storefront - Cheektowaga, NY

New York State-licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary serving Cheektowaga, Buffalo Airport, and Western New York with an education-first approach.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blake Napierala, Founder and Owner of The Phinest Buds, is sharing the story behind launching the New York State licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary in Cheektowaga, New York, located near Buffalo Niagara International Airport and serving communities across Western New York.



Napierala’s path to opening The Phinest Buds began in healthcare. As a Registered Nurse, he worked in regulated, high-risk environments where trust, clear communication, and accountability are essential. After a back injury in 2019, he reevaluated his long-term direction and started building a plan to channel his entrepreneurial drive into a business rooted in compliance and community.



With a long-standing passion for cannabis and a belief that legalization and regulated access can replace stigma with clarity, Napierala applied for and received approval for a New York State adult-use dispensary license. He founded The Phinest Buds to help normalize responsible adult-use shopping through a legal, transparent retail experience that prioritizes customer comfort and education.



The Phinest Buds’ mission is to provide a compliant, education-first adult-use cannabis retail experience that prioritizes customer comfort, clear guidance, and responsible access for adults 21+, while sourcing quality brands and delivering strong everyday value.



Born and raised in Amherst, New York, Napierala has deep ties across the greater Buffalo area. The dispensary serves customers from Amherst, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Depew, Williamsville, Clarence, Lancaster, Tonawanda, and surrounding Western New York communities. Located approximately one mile from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, The Phinest Buds provides convenient access for both residents and visitors traveling through the airport corridor.



For first-time shoppers, education starts with the basics. Team members help customers understand common product formats, how to read labels and packaging, and how to compare options based on personal preferences and experience level. The focus is on clarity and confidence; the goal is to make the process straightforward, especially for adults visiting an adult-use dispensary for the first time.



“As a Registered Nurse, I’ve always believed that trust, education, and responsibility are essential when serving people. I’ve also had a long-standing passion for cannabis and believe in breaking the stigma through legal, regulated access. At The Phinest Buds, our focus is on sourcing quality products, educating customers, and creating a space where people feel comfortable and respected. Customers come first, and we’re proud to serve our community with that mindset every day,” said Napierala.



The Phinest Buds opened on January 28, 2025, and continues to serve Western New York adults with a compliant, education-forward retail approach. As the business grows, Napierala’s priorities remain centered on trust, transparency, and the customer experience; he views responsible access and clear information as essential parts of modern adult-use retail.



The dispensary serves adults 21+ with a valid ID. No on-site consumption is permitted.



About The Phinest Buds



The Phinest Buds is a New York State-licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary located minutes from the Buffalo Niagara Airport, serving Western New York. Founded by Blake Napierala, the company focuses on a compliant, education-first retail experience that prioritizes customer comfort, clear guidance, and responsible access for adults 21+. It also sources quality brands and delivers strong everyday value.



