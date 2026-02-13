ForeclosureListings.com Sees Rise in Distressed Homes as U.S. Market Stabilizes

ForeclosureListings.com Reports Rise in Distressed Property Opportunities

As institutional buyers slow and interest rates stabilize, distressed listings and investment-ready homes surge, signaling a new housing phase.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForeclosureListings.com Reports Rise in Distressed Property Opportunities as U.S. Market Enters “The Great Stabilization” PhaseForeclosureListings.com, a national leader in foreclosure and distressed-property data, today released its latest Housing Market Insight, showing that the U.S. real-estate market is shifting toward what analysts are calling “The Great Stabilization.”The new report highlights three converging trends: a rebound in foreclosure auctions, a plateau in mortgage-rate volatility, and federal moves to restrict institutional speculation in single-family housing.Policy and Market CrossroadsIn January, the White House issued a directive to define and potentially limit large-scale corporate ownership of single-family homes. While not yet enacted, the announcement has already prompted major funds and REITs to pause acquisition strategies, temporarily reducing competition for individual homebuyers and small investors.“At the same time that Wall Street is pausing, Main Street is starting to move again,” said Elias DaSilva, President of ForeclosureListings.com.“This creates a unique window where pre- foreclosures , sheriff sales, and fixer-uppers are becoming available to regular buyers looking for value.”Foreclosure Activity on the Rise — but ControlledAccording to fourth-quarter 2025 data, foreclosure auctions rose 48% year-over-year, reaching the highest level since 2020. States such as Florida, Texas, and Georgia led the surge, with activity more than doubling in some counties.Despite this increase, analysts note that the market remains well below pre-pandemic foreclosure levels, indicating a return to normalcy rather than crisis.“Distressed property volume is stabilizing, not exploding,” DaSilva added. “It’s a healthy sign of a market finally resetting after years of artificial suppression.”Rates Steady, Opportunities GrowingWith the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering at 6.11%, buyers and investors are regaining confidence. The Federal Reserve’s pause on rate cuts has calmed volatility, allowing more predictable financing conditions for 2026.Simultaneously, 0% projected home-price growth across the year suggests a balanced environment where distressed assets, pre-foreclosures, and discounted investment homes can provide above-average returns compared to the broader market.Tech and Institutional Shifts Reshape Investment FocusBeyond the residential space, the U.S. is witnessing a historic pivot toward tech-driven real estate. Amazon’s recently announced $200-billion investment in AI-ready data centers has pulled major institutional investors into commercial infrastructure, diverting attention from single-family acquisitions.“This migration of capital into tech real estate is actually good news for local buyers,” DaSilva said.“It frees up housing inventory that was once absorbed by corporate landlords and returns opportunity to individual investors and families.”Key Takeaways-Foreclosure activity rose 48% YoY in Q4 2025, led by Florida, Texas, and Georgia.-Mortgage rates have stabilized near 6.1%, ending two years of volatility.-Federal policy may restrict large institutional investors, easing pressure on entry-level buyers.-Market outlook: 0% price growth forecast for 2026 signals balance, not decline.-Investment trend: Major capital is pivoting toward AI-linked commercial infrastructure.About ForeclosureListings.comFounded in 1998, ForeclosureListings.com is one of the nation’s most trusted databases for foreclosures, pre-foreclosures, sheriff sales, short sales, and fixer-uppers for sale.With over 25 years of experience and partnerships with brokers nationwide, the company provides updated, verified foreclosure listings across all 50 states — empowering investors and homebuyers to find discounted, investment-ready properties every day.Media Contact:Annie SterlingPublic Relations ManagerForeclosureListings.comEmail: press@foreclosurelistings.comPhone: (555) 201-4412

