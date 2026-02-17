Septic System Expert Kim Turner of Turner Septic Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CENTER CONWAY, NH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to your septic system, most homeowners assume “out of sight, out of mind” is a good approach. But what happens after you flush is more important than you think. Across the country, communities face a growing challenge as aging infrastructure and booming development put pressure on septic and wastewater systems. Simple knowledge and regular maintenance can prevent costly repairs and protect your health, your home, and your community’s water quality.

Septic systems are ingenious and reliable when treated right. They operate best when regularly pumped every two to three years and when homeowners avoid flushing anything that isn’t bodily waste or toilet paper. Even the fanciest toilet paper or the “flushable” wipes that seem so convenient can create expensive headaches. Excessive use of harsh household chemicals can disrupt the bacteria that keep everything flowing. Bottom line: Septic systems are a delicate balance of science and common sense.

A healthy septic environment relies on bacteria produced by our bodies to break down waste efficiently. Every system is different, but every owner has one thing in common: responsibility for a system that, if ignored, can lead to sewer backups, contaminated groundwater, and surprise expenses. Nationwide, more and more septic owners are learning that simple adjustments (think easy on the chemicals, skip the garbage disposal, and schedule those routine inspections) can make all the difference.

But here’s the catch: While nearly 25% of the United States depends on septic systems, few know what’s really going on underground. Most of us never learned about septic care in school, and even some new homeowners are surprised to discover they aren’t connected to municipal sewer lines. The result? Misunderstandings, neglected maintenance, and risky DIY fixes.

Enter Kim Turner of Turner Septic, making a splash in the wastewater world with a fresh perspective, practical advice, and a sense of humor that’s winning followers from New Hampshire to Australia. Only five years ago, Kim had no idea what happened after she flushed. Today, she’s grown Turner Septic into a thriving business with a loyal local following, a popular TikTok presence, and a mission to educate homeowners, Realtors, and anyone else who wants to learn about the “ins and outs” of septic systems.

Kim’s journey hasn’t been what you’d expect. After a career in law enforcement, a major life change, and a swipe right on Tinder, she found herself diving into the blue-collar world of septic. With hands-on grit, she earned her commercial driver’s license, started from scratch, and quickly became the go-to local expert for everything septic. Unlike most company owners, Kim does it all: She drives the trucks, digs the holes, runs the inspections, and tackles the paperwork, all while balancing life as a mom, wife, and business owner.

“Five years ago, I couldn’t have told you where the waste went after a flush,” Kim shares, with a laugh. “Now, I want to make sure no homeowner feels as lost as I did.” Her advice is practical and rooted in real experience: pump your tank every two to three years, keep bleach and cleaning chemicals to normal household use, skip garbage disposals, and never flush anything you wouldn’t eat.

And when Kim says never, she means it. She’s seen everything from rubber duckies to whole towels clogging tanks and shares those stories on social media to help new homeowners and seasoned veterans alike avoid making the same mistakes. Kim’s approach is equal parts education and entertainment. Her TikTok videos, which have attracted tens of thousands of followers, take a lighthearted approach to a topic most would rather not discuss—and the message sticks. Followers remember the toilet paper tips, the warnings about “flushable” wipes, and the importance of regular inspections.

Turner Septic’s reach doesn’t stop at social media. Kim regularly speaks at national wastewater events and provides training for Realtors and new homeowners, offering straightforward resources and support for everyone who wants to learn. She’s even developed her own 16-page septic inspection form to ensure clients are never left in the dark about the state of their systems.

As the United States grapples with a wastewater crisis (aging facilities, overloaded infrastructure, and not enough places to process waste) Kim’s message has never been more timely. She is a proud advocate for women entering the trades, for honest conversations about what happens beneath our feet, and for breaking the stigma surrounding “the business of business.” She encourages everyone, especially women and those thinking of a career change, to take a chance on trades and not let fear hold them back. “If you’re scared, it means you have something to gain and something to lose. That makes you stronger,” Kim asserts.

For Kim Turner and her team, it’s about more than pumping tanks, it’s about building relationships, keeping communities healthy, and empowering homeowners with the information they need. As Kim puts it, “I want your shit all day long. But I also want you to understand it so you don’t have to deal with a bigger mess later.”

Join the Conversation. Get to Know Your Septic.

Kim Turner’s message is clear: every homeowner should know what’s happening with their septic system and never be embarrassed to talk about it. With her blend of real-world experience, educational outreach, and approachable style, Turner Septic is leading the way in both service and advocacy.

Turner Septic is a woman-owned, full-service septic company based in Conway, New Hampshire. Since 2019, Turner Septic has combined technical expertise with community education, bringing humor and clarity to the sometimes-murky world of wastewater management. Founder Kim Turner is committed to customer service, transparency, and helping every homeowner understand (and laugh about) the basics of septic system care. Their motto? “We get Sh*t Done.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Kim Turner, founder of Turner Septic, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday February 11th at 3pm EST

