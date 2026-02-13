DC-DC Converter Market Growth by IoT, Smart Grids, and Electric Vehicles | Maximize Market Research

DC-DC Converter Market graph

Global DC-DC Converter Market valued at USD 14.55 Bn in 2025, set to grow at 11.5% CAGR reaching nearly USD 31.18 Bn by 2032.

From IoT to EVs: DC-DC Converters Driving the Next Energy Revolution!” — Maximize Market Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global DC-DC Converter Market was valued at USD 14.55 Bn in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50 % during the forecast period, driven by rising demand in automotive electronics and power management solutions.DC-DC Converter Market Overview:DC-DC Converter Markets are growing at a fast pace due to the increased adoption of IoT, the expanding deployment of Smart Grids, electric vehicles and storage systems, and the advancement of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Power Conversion methods and the new generation of inverter/converter units which increase efficiency and performance. DC-DC Converter Markets are growing at a fast pace due to the increased adoption of IoT, the expanding deployment of Smart Grids, electric vehicles and storage systems, and the advancement of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Power Conversion methods and the new generation of inverter/converter units which increase efficiency and performance. There are many significant innovations being developed and also implemented by leading companies such as General Electric, Ericsson and Texas Instruments that shape market trends, provide new growth opportunities and impact on the overall size, share and future forecasts of the global market for DC-DC fashion converters.

Key Highlights and Key Insights

Strong Market Growth: DC-DC Converter Market is poised for significant growth driven by IoT adoption, smart grids, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, shaping market.

Technological Innovations: Integration of inverter and converter units and AI-based power conversion technologies are enhancing efficiency, performance, and product adoption globally.

Segment Leadership: The 5V segment dominates the market due to rising demand in low-voltage applications including EVs, UAVs, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific leads in market growth owing to rapid urbanization, electronics manufacturing, and EV adoption, while North America focuses on high-efficiency industrial and automotive applications.

Key Player Investments: Major companies like General Electric, Ericsson, and Texas Instruments are introducing advanced power conversion solutions, AI-driven energy-efficient networks, and high-density DC-DC technologies, driving market opportunities and future trends.

DC-DC Converter Market Set to Soar with Smart Grids and Energy Storage Demand

DC-DC Converter Market will experience strong growth over the long term as a result of the rise in IoT (Internet of Things), the overall increase in demand for integration of power conversion devices and systems, as well as rapid developments in smart grid/ Electric Vehicle/ Energy Storage ecosystem. Additionally, increasing launches of satellite constellations and growth in digital power management technology continue to improve efficiencies, will continue to shape this market through the year 2032. Additionally, increasing launches of satellite constellations and growth in digital power management technology continue to improve efficiencies, will continue to shape this market through the year 2032.High Costs and Technical Challenges Restrain DC-DC Converter Market GrowthDC-DC Converter Market is impacted by several constraints, including the high cost of advanced converters at the outset, technological complexity in producing high efficiency/high power density solutions and differences in how quickly and how much each region uses this technology. These roadblocks have worked to affect market size, share, trends & forecasts and all need to be planned for ahead of time so that you can invest against each region's unique barriers.Technology Advancements and Urbanization Propel DC-DC Converter Market OpportunitiesDC-DC Converter Market is expected to see some significant opportunities through the rapid growth of non-isolated converters, the increasing demand for 5V and 12V low-voltage applications, and the expansion of technology-based sectors such as IoT devices. Rapid urbanization in Asia-Pacific and the ability to deliver high power density-based solutions at a low cost are likely to drive future market growth.How are IoT, electric vehicles, smart grids, and satellite technologies reshaping the DC-DC Converter Market?DC-DC Converter Market TrendsRising adoption of non-isolated DC-DC converters for low-voltage applications is shaping global DC-DC Converter Market size, share, trends, and forecast.Integration of inverter and converter units improves efficiency, reduces footprint, and drives DC-DC Converter Market growth trends.Increasing deployment of DC-DC converters in IoT devices, electric vehicles (EVs), UAVs, and consumer electronics is boosting market size and share.Expansion of smart grids, energy storage systems, and satellite technologies is influencing the future trends and forecast of the DC-DC Converter Market.Asia-Pacific leads regional growth due to urbanization, electronics manufacturing, and EV adoption, while North America DC-DC Converter Market trends focus on high-efficiency industrial applications.DC-DC Converter Market Segment AnalysisDC-DC Converter Market will have a strong presence coming from the 5V segment. DC-DC Converter Market will have a strong presence coming from the 5V segment. The reason this segment will dominate the DC-DC Converter Market is due to the increased usage of electric vehicles, UAVs, medical devices, and consumer electronics that require power conversion utilizing low voltage (48V) or less (includes mid-voltage 48V). There will be many opportunities for growth within this segment through increasing demand for point-of-loadmodules and supply solutions.

Asia Pacific and North America Drive DC-DC Converter Market

Asia Pacific leads the DC-DC Converter Market due to rapid urbanization, rising electronics manufacturing, and increasing EV adoption. This growth drives market size, share, trends, and forecast across key low-voltage applications. This growth drives market size, share, trends, and forecast across key low-voltage applications.North America focuses on high-efficiency automotive and industrial applications, with key players enhancing integrated DC-DC converter solutions, influencing the market through technological innovation and regulatory compliance.Major Players Innovations Shaping DC-DC Converter MarketOn May 7, 2025, General Electric (GE Vernova) launched expanded FLEXINVERTER utility‑scale solutions featuring advanced power conversion for BESS and PV systems, enhancing energy efficiency and supporting global DC‑DC Converter Market.On Mar 11, 2025, Ericsson and Vodafone UK successfully trialed AI‑driven energy‑efficient 5G solutions that reduced power consumption up to 33%, underscoring network power optimization trends in the DC‑DC Converter Market.On May 6, 2025, Texas Instruments showcased new power‑management and DC‑DC advancement technologies at PCIM 2025, boosting power density and efficiency across automotive and energy sectors, influencing DC‑DC Converter Market.DC-DC Converter Market, Key PlayersGeneral ElectricEricssonTexas InstrumentsArtesyn Embedded TechnologiesCrane Aerospace and ElectronicsMurata Manufacturing Co. Major Players Innovations Shaping DC-DC Converter Market

On May 7, 2025, General Electric (GE Vernova) launched expanded FLEXINVERTER utility‑scale solutions featuring advanced power conversion for BESS and PV systems, enhancing energy efficiency and supporting global DC‑DC Converter Market.

On Mar 11, 2025, Ericsson and Vodafone UK successfully trialed AI‑driven energy‑efficient 5G solutions that reduced power consumption up to 33%, underscoring network power optimization trends in the DC‑DC Converter Market.

On May 6, 2025, Texas Instruments showcased new power‑management and DC‑DC advancement technologies at PCIM 2025, boosting power density and efficiency across automotive and energy sectors, influencing DC‑DC Converter Market.

DC-DC Converter Market, Key Players

General Electric
Ericsson
Texas Instruments
Artesyn Embedded Technologies
Crane Aerospace and Electronics
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Delta Electronics Inc.
Bel Fuse Corporation
Vicor Corporation
Wall Industries, Inc.
FDK Corporation
FUJITSU
ON Semiconductor
Cosel Co., Ltd
Traco Electronic AG
STMicroelectronics
Infineon Technologies AG
Vicor Corporation
TDK-Lambda Corporation
RECOM Power GmbH

FAQs

Q1: What is driving the growth of the DC-DC Converter Market?
A1: The market is driven by IoT adoption, growing use of power conversion devices, and expansion of smart grids, electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and satellite technologies.

Q2: What factors are restraining DC-DC Converter Market growth?
A2: High initial costs, technological complexity in achieving high efficiency and power density, and regional disparities in adoption are key restraints.

Q3: Which segments are expected to dominate the DC-DC Converter Market?
A3: The 5V segment is expected to dominate due to rising demand from electric vehicles, UAVs, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

Q4: Which regions are leading the DC-DC Converter Market?
A4: Asia Pacific leads due to rapid urbanization, electronics manufacturing, and EV adoption, while North America focuses on high-efficiency industrial and automotive applications.

Q5: What recent innovations are shaping the DC-DC Converter Market?
A5: Key players like GE, Ericsson, and Texas Instruments are introducing advanced power conversion solutions, AI-driven energy-efficient networks, and high-density DC-DC technologies driving market growth. 