MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on safety measures ahead of planned scholar transport protest

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has moved to assure parents, guardians and residents of Gauteng that tomorrow will proceed as a normal school day.

Working closely with the Gauteng Taxi Industry and law enforcement agencies, the MEC has put contingency measures in place to ensure the safety and mobility of learners, parents and operators who will not be participating in the scholar transport protest scheduled for Friday, 13 February 2026.

The MEC has reiterated the importance of maintaining an undisrupted academic calendar.

While she fully acknowledges and respects the constitutional right to peaceful protest, she strongly condemns in the harshest terms the circulation of voice notes and threats that seek to intimidate and incite violence against learners and other vulnerable members of society.

MEC Diale-Tlabela stated “We stand firm in our fight against lawlessness, non-compliance and unroadworthy vehicles operating on our roads”.

“The Department remains on high alert and will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders to safeguard learners and ensure stability across the province,” added MEC Diale-Tlabela.

The Department welcomes and appreciates the firm commitment demonstrated by SANTACO Gauteng and the Gauteng National Taxi Alliance (GNTA) in placing the interests of residents, particularly learners.

