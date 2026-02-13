President Cyril Ramaphosa takes part in 2026 Presidential Golf Challenge, 13 Feb

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 13 February 2026, tee up at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge (PGC) at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand.

Inaugurated in 1999, the Presidential Golf Challenge provides an opportunity for the sitting President of the Republic to raise funds for a charity of their choice, while also creating a platform for networking among decision-makers in the private sector and government entities across all three spheres.

The Presidential Golf Challenge takes place a day after the State of the Nation Address.

The initiative is coordinated by the Minister for the Public Service and Administration in partnership with the private sector, supporting developmental initiatives that empower society.

This year, the Challenge once again raises funds for the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, an independent Public Benefit Organisation dedicated to improving education and promoting skills development.

Through the Foundation’s implementing partner, the Adopt-a-School Foundation, funds raised at the PGC will be used to construct ablution facilities at schools in support of the Department of Basic Education’s SAFE Initiative (Sanitation Appropriate for Education).

This is an important investment in the dignity of learners and school staff, contributing to social infrastructure in the country.

Details of the Golf Challenge are as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 February 2026

Venue: Atlantic Beach Golf Estate, Melkbosstrand

Time: 08:00

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates